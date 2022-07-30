Boobs in the air and panties: Sharon Stone bewitches Internet users with her beauty!

The tits in the air, and dressed in a simple leopard print swimsuit bottom, a fouta on the shoulders and a long gold necklace, Sharon Stone appears bomb on Instagram. Indeed, all smiles, she reveals herself as rarely on social networks. This Sunday, July 24, Sharon Stone indeed shared a very hot shot on her Instagram account. A photo where she shows the tits in the air and definitively without complexes.

Sharon Stone without her top on Instagram

The 3.2 million followers of Sharon Stone on Instagram had shown particular curiosity when they read the caption that accompanied the photo. “Gracefully imperfect on a perfect day”. It must be said that at 64, the star of Basic Instinct has still lost none of her fatal beauty and her feminine quotient. Something she was able to put to good use during the Cannes Film Festival last May, when she made a theatrical appearance in a Dolce & Gabbana long dress.

Nowadays, it is sometimes difficult to be able to assume such as one presents oneself on social networks. Indeed, the platforms are teeming with photos of women with “too perfect” bodies. And with standards of beauty that stick really badly to the reality of things. Fortunately, a number of celebrities aren’t shy about fostering self-acceptance and body positive thinking. And this, by revealing their cellulite, their scars and other imperfections. This is the case of Demi Lovato, Ashley Graham, Bella Thorne or… Sharon Stone!

“Naturally beautiful”

As evidenced by the recent photo posted on her Instagram account, Sharon Stone fully accepts the passage of time and its little “flaws”. Indeed, under the Sicilian sun, she depicts the tits in the open air at the edge of the water, wearing a leopard print bikini bottom. While wearing a broad smile. In 2001, Sharon Stone suffered a serious stroke. By posting this photo, she then captioned it: “Gracefully imperfect on a perfect day. Without further ado, Sharon Stone’s photo deserves to be seen.

The least we can say is that this photo of Sharon Stone on Instagram had the merit of making a real buzz! Many people have done compliments to the actress. And this, for her fight against the standards of beauty established by society. The many positive comments make you smile. “You are gorgeous, naturally beautiful, women half your age have surgery to look half as beautiful as you”, “Our imperfections make us beautiful! You are beautiful “. Or, comments sharing the same opinion as Sharon Stone. “We should all like the skin we are in”. The star then achieved his goal, the positive body still succeeds.

Social media these days can certainly be unhealthy places. Places where many people constantly see retouched photos and unrealistic. That’s why, from time to time, photos like this remind us that everyone is beautiful. But also that it is necessary accept your body for what it is. Sharon Stone’s message remains invigorating and inspiring.