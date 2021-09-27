Boogie Nights: Mark Wahlberg kept his prosthetic penis as a souvenir

Mark Wahlberg stole a rather peculiar souvenir from the set of Boogie Nights: his prosthetic penis 33 centimeters long that can be seen at the end of the film when Dirk, in the drama about the American porn industry written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, unhooks his pants in front of the mirror.

Wahlberg was determined to keep it as a material reminder of the time he had spent on the film set. The actor later stated: “I kept it in my desk drawer. And I took it out from time to time to slap my friends. I don’t keep a lot of things when it comes to movies, but this was different, it had a value, a personal meaning.”

In a’interview with Seth Meyers the Boston-born actor said: “The first prosthetic phallus that was made for Boogie Nights, made of biodegradable rubber and foam, was an exact reproduction of the measurements attributed to John Holmes, an American pornographic actor who died in 1988 due to complications related to AIDS; it was really ridiculous, I it came below the knees, it was incredibly flabby but every time I sat down it almost hit me in the face. “

“I had to go out of the dressing room and show it to everyone and the actors would call the technicians on set to show them to them, it was really very embarrassing. After that first unsuccessful attempt they made another one which is what you can see in the film. I still have it, who knows, maybe one day I’ll decide to auction it at a charity event. “