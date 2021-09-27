News

Boogie Nights: Mark Wahlberg kept his prosthetic penis as a souvenir

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Mark Wahlberg stole a souvenir from the set of Boogie Nights: the 13-inch long prosthetic penis that Dirk shows at the end of the film.

Mark Wahlberg stole a rather peculiar souvenir from the set of Boogie Nights: his prosthetic penis 33 centimeters long that can be seen at the end of the film when Dirk, in the drama about the American porn industry written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, unhooks his pants in front of the mirror.

Wahlberg was determined to keep it as a material reminder of the time he had spent on the film set. The actor later stated: “I kept it in my desk drawer. And I took it out from time to time to slap my friends. I don’t keep a lot of things when it comes to movies, but this was different, it had a value, a personal meaning.”

Mark Wahlberg Boogie Nights Lrchhxc

Loading...
Advertisements
Mark Wahlberg in a sexy scene from Boogie Nights

In a’interview with Seth Meyers the Boston-born actor said: “The first prosthetic phallus that was made for Boogie Nights, made of biodegradable rubber and foam, was an exact reproduction of the measurements attributed to John Holmes, an American pornographic actor who died in 1988 due to complications related to AIDS; it was really ridiculous, I it came below the knees, it was incredibly flabby but every time I sat down it almost hit me in the face. “

“I had to go out of the dressing room and show it to everyone and the actors would call the technicians on set to show them to them, it was really very embarrassing. After that first unsuccessful attempt they made another one which is what you can see in the film. I still have it, who knows, maybe one day I’ll decide to auction it at a charity event. “


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

379
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
298
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
162
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
128
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
127
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
126
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
118
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
116
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
113
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top