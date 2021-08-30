Boogie nights The other Hollywood film tonight on tv: cast, plot, streaming

Boogie nights The other Hollywood is the film tonight on TV on Monday 30 August 2021 broadcast in the late evening on Rete 4. Here is a description, plot, trailer, some curiosities about the film and where to see it in streaming. FIND OUT WHAT’S ON TV

Boogie nights The other Hollywood movie tonight on tv: cast

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. The cast consists of Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds, Julianne Moore, Luis Guzmán, Don Cheadle, Heather Graham, John C. Reilly, William H. Macy, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Philip Baker Hall, Thomas Jane, Ricky Jay, Robert Ridgely, Alfred Molina, Melora Walters, Nicole Ari Parker, Nina Hartley, Michael Jace, Joanna Gleason, Lawrence Hudd, Laurel Holloman, Michael Penn, Robert Downey.

Boogie nights The other Hollywood movie tonight on tv: plot

The protagonist of the story is 17-year-old Eddie Adams (Mark Wahlberg), a dishwasher in a nightclub in San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles. Driven by the unbearable family situation, the boy accepts the proposal of the particular director Jack Horner (Burt Reynolds) who, in the late seventies, would like to elevate erotic films to an art form.

Boogie nights The other Hollywood streaming

Boogie nights The other Hollywood streaming will also be visible for free from the site mediaset.it/rete 4 obviously at the same times as the television broadcast. It is also possible to watch the film in live streaming from your smartphone or tablet through the Mediaset app available for iOS and Android.

Boogie nights The other Hollywood movie tonight on tv: trailer

