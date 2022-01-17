Book Arceus Pokemon Legends at 98 cents from GameStop with the new January promo

Pokemon Legends Arceus for Nintendo Switch is the protagonist of the new January GameStop promotion that will allow you to book the game for 98 cents instead of 60.98 euros. As? Simply bringing back two used games valid for the promo.

From 17 to 27 January, only in GameStop stores you can book Arceus Pokemon Legends at 98 cents, bringing back two video games used for Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One valid for the promotion. Online it is possible to check the validity of the games used for the GameStop promos by following these simple steps:

Search the website for the game you would like to bring back to the store

Click on the game image you want to report as used

In the product sheet you will find the words “game valid for promotions“

If the above message is not present, the game is not valid for GameStop promotions and you will not be able to use it for Book Arceus Pokemon Legends at 98 cents. This is an excellent opportunity to buy one of the most anticipated video games of the beginning of 2022 at a very small price, we remind you that the promotion is valid only and exclusively in GameStop stores from 17 to 27 January 2022, the last valid day for the offered before the game is released. Pokemon Arceus Legends will be available from January 28th exclusively on Nintendo Switch.