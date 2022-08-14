Book bans advance in the US: library defunded for having LGBT books

“Gender Queer: a memoir, by Maia Kobabe”, the book that sparked conservative complaints

A library in a small town in Michigan, in the United States, is at risk of closing after its inhabitants will vote to defund it because they did not tolerate the distribution of books with LGBTQ+ themes, an event that adds to the withdrawal of prohibitions in different US libraries after the recent abolition of abortion in that country.

The vote of the residents of Jamestown, last Tuesday from a complaint about a novel that addressed the experience of a non-binary writer (Gender Queer: a memoirof maia kobabe), brings as a consequence “the emptying of the funds” that the Patmos Library had “until the first quarter of next year,” he said Larry Waltonone of those responsible for the institution, told the Bridge Michigan newspaper.

From that first complaint, Dozens of petitions were filed with the library board, demanding that it remove that book and many LGBTQ+ themed ones from its catalog. “The public concern was that it was going to confuse kids,” Walton said. And, in the midst of all this, a group calling itself “Jamestown Conservatives” handed out flyers condemning the queer genre for showing “extremely graphic sexual illustrations of two people of the same gender” and denouncing the “promotion of LGBTQ+ ideology.”

These types of initiatives, rooted in a puritanical culture that despite everything is taking ground from inclusive policies, gained strength in the United States after the abolition of abortion and draw international attention. That’s what he talked about Deborah Mikuladirector of the Michigan Library Association, with the British newspaper Guardianwhen he expressed his conviction that library catalogs should represent “the entire community” and stressed that “that means having Lgtbq+ books.”

Meanwhile, the American Library Association identified 729 claims on “library, school, and university materials and services” last year, leading to the removal of some 1,600 titles from its shelves.

This is the context in which the New York Public Library (NYPL) launched the national campaign “Books for All”, so that readers can access texts contested – on issues of gender, religion, race and history – in states governed by the Republican party as Florida.

These bans have disturbing resonances in the same science fiction titles that can be found in censored libraries, such as Fahrenheit 451of Ray Bradburywhere its protagonist, Guy Montag, is a firefighter whose task is to burn prohibited books for causing discord and suffering.

Scene from “Fahrenheit 451”, in its 1966 film version

Fahrenheit 451 It is not the only literary fiction that in these days of reactionism in North America becomes reality. After the announcement of the prohibition of the voluntary interruption of pregnancy was the writer Stephen Kingking of terror, who tweeted: “Welcome to The Handmaid’s Tale”.

That novel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), written more than 35 years ago by the Canadian Margaret Atwood with the focus on racial segregation, as was the case in the 80s, was brought to the screen in 2017 with an exceptional leading role in Elizabeth Mossimagining a dystopian nation, Gilead, where after the bloody decline in the birth rate as a result of environmental pollution, a macho conservative revolution arises that establishes a theocracy and enslaves women.

Shortly before the ruling against legal abortion in the United States came out, Atwood tweeted his own article entitled “I invented Gilead, now the Supreme Court is making it a reality”, where he said that he often interrupted the writing of that novel because he felt it ” too exaggerated” and “silly” and, with an oracular perspective, reflected in that article: “Theocratic dictatorships are not only found in the distant past: there are a number of them on the planet today. What prevents the United States from becoming one of them?

