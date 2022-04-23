Book Day 2022: 10 books about video games that you should read yes or yes

Although the digital breaks more and more into our lives, the paper continues to retain its bellows. A paper book is still a good gift, a good surprise, a great companionand even video games have a place between the pages and the ink.

As well, Congratulations to the books, because today is Book Day! On this day it is very common to give books, either to another person or to oneself. And if you are looking for a book to read or give away and it has to be dedicated to video games, you have come to the right place.

The Witcher books: correct order to read the entire saga and which one you should start with

There are more and more books on disclosure dedicated to the video game industry. And this has a good thing and a bad thing: the good thing is that there is a lot to choose from, and the bad… That there is a lot to choose from!

Well look, if you don’t feel like thinking too much, keep reading and then read more, because We tell you what are ten books about video games that you should read yes or yes on Book Day.

Blood, sweat and pixelsby Jason Schreier

We start with a book that has already become a classic in the popular literature on video games: Blood, sweat and pixelsthe praised book by Jason Schreier that finally saw the light in Spain thanks to the publisher Héroes de Papel. It costs you 18.95 euros on Amazon.

Jason Schreier, a Kotaku journalist, summarizes in this book the horrible experiences of the development of several video gamesWhat Uncharted 4, stardew valley, Destiny either Dragon Age: Inquisition, among others. Thus, it shows you the reality of the crunch of this sector and removes the dirty laundry behind some developers. We also recommend you delve into his new book, PressReset.

For 18.95 euros

Console Warsby Blake J. Harris

Video games have very big milestones throughout their history, and one of the most notorious was the pitched battle between the transgressive SEGA and the almighty Nintendo during the 90s. A war as absurd and crazy as it is impressive and that you can live as if you saw it live with the book Console Warsfor 20.85 euros.

The one between SEGA and Nintendo was the battle that defined a generation and the author of this book, Blake J. Harris, perfectly captures its context. Thus, in its pages it narrates how SEGA made the “Big N” sweat in a context of ideological differences between East and West. And of course, a little blue hedgehog will make all the difference.

For 20.85 euros

Portal or the science of the video gameby Eva Cid

Portal or the Science of the Video Game It is one of the best valued books of the publishing house Heroes of Paper. Its author, Eva Cid, is a recognized figure when it comes to dissemination.and recently published his first novel, Behind that mountain is the shore.

His book dedicated to Portal It only costs 11 euros on Amazon and will delight lovers of this title, as well as video games in general. Eva Cid delves into the reasons that have catapulted these works into the cult games they are now. If you want to know more about this great book, at Hobby we interviewed its author.

for 11 euros

The history of Hobby Consolesby Sonia Herranz, David Martínez, Daniel Quesada, Manuel del Campo and Bruno Sol

Let’s sweep a little for home and recommend a book that delves into the same story as the page you’re visiting right now. Yes, yes, this one! After all, Hobby Consoles began as a video game magazine that marked an entire generation, as you can read in the book he history of Hobby Consolesfor 23.75 euros.

The magazine marked a whole generation of gamers who grew up with it and rushed to newsstands eager to find out what was new in the video game industry, or in search of that trick that would allow them to save the princess. Through this book, all those early readers of the magazine will be able to return to those times when video games captured an entire generation.

For 23.75 euros

The Nintendo Storyby Florent Gorges

Florent Gorges summarizes in four well-differentiated and well-documented volumes the exciting history of the most powerful company in the video game industry: Nintendo. Thanks to the translation by Cristina Quintana Déniz, we can enjoy four books full of data and curiosities, a book that recounts the beginnings of this company.

The first volume covers the history of Nintendo from its birth as a card game company to the birth of Game & Watch, which is further explored in the second volume. A third volume on the birth of the NES follows, and finally a fourth volume dedicated to the vaunted Game Boy. An must have for all fans of video games.

The Nintendo 64 Encyclopediaby Salvador Fernandez and Francisco J. Brenlla

Speaking of Nintendo, if we are going to read about everything that this company has contributed to the video game industry, what less to read about the Nintendo 64 console, which marked a before and after? you can do it with The Nintendo 64 Encyclopediawhich costs you 23.70 euros.

The Nintendo 64 Encyclopedia is an exhaustive review of one of the most important chapters in the history of video games: the jump to three dimensions. Its objective is not only to delve into the creation and trajectory of the console that we once knew as the Ultra 64, but also to treat in detail the almost 250 games that were published for it.

For 23.70 euros

sonic the hedgehogby various authors

Fan of the blue hedgehog? The thug hedgehog who made the plumber sweat in the 90s is living a new golden age thanks to new games and movies, and there is no better time than now to review his history in sonic the hedgehogan art book commemorating the 25th anniversary of the hedgehog and that it costs you 47.50 euros.

This beautifully edited book honors this video game icon with an attractive illustrated deluxe edition. Contains art from the Sonic universe, illustrations, promotional art and rare material from the time period 1991 to 2016. There’s also room to tell the full story of Sonic’s origins and evolution with key testimonials from team members.

For 47.50 euros

Indie Revolution: the cultural subversion of the video gameby Manu Delgado and Jonathan León

Journalists Manu Delgado and Jonathan León define what is known as a game indiebut they also reflect on the weight of these little gems in the video game industry in the book Indie Revolution: the cultural subversion of the video gamewhich costs you 18.95 euros.

In this book you will read an in-depth review of one of the most important phenomena in recent video game historyincluding exclusive interviews with the creators and developers of such successful independent titles as Braid, VVVVVV either Hyper Light Drifteramong others.

For 18.95 euros

Replay: the history of video gamesby Tristan Donovan

Thanks to the translator Concha Fernández Álvarez we can enjoy Replay: the history of video games, one of the most complete and enjoyable books on the history of this industry. It is signed by Tristan Donovan and it costs you 21.85 euros.

Based on extensive research and more than 140 exclusive interviews with some of the most important characters in video game history, Replay tells the sensational story of how the talent of a group of designers shaped one of the world’s most popular forms of entertainment, art and culture.

For 21.85 euros

Ludonomicon: cursed guide to the strangest video gamesby Ricardo Martínez Cantudo, Daniel Matas Caballero and Carlos Ramírez Moreno

We end this list of recommendations with a book dedicated to the strangest titles in the industry. Because yes, there is also that. There is everything, really, and everything is what is broken down into Ludonomicon: cursed guide to the strangest video gamesfor 18.95 euros.

Not only is it a very well laid out and detailed edition, but there are also three authors and each one tells, in their own amusing way, what is hidden behind this industry, rummaging through those titles not so commercial but essential for the curious.

For 18.95 euros

Ludonomicon: cursed guide to the strangest video games is the result of a documentation work in which its authors have descended into the underworld of the video game in search of the most extremely rare titles in history. But the book is cheating: of the 151 games reviewed, one is fake. Will you be able to find him?