Book protagonists in real life: this is what they would look like
I keep Peter Kavinsky played by Noah Centineo, thank you.
Have you ever felt super excited when you heard that at last they were going to take out the movie of your favorite book and when you saw the characters on the screen you noticed that they were nothing like how you had imagined them?
Well, we used an AI to bring 20 popular characters from YA novels to your phone screen and see what they would look like in real life based on the descriptions in the books. Using Artbreader, we blended pre-existing faces that were similar to the characters, then added specific attributes to make them look exactly the way they were meant to be (or at least as exact as possible).
Finally, we compare them with the actors who played them in the film or TV adaptations. Some are great and others… Well… They leave a bit to be desired. Without further ado, take a look at all 20 with your own eyes:
Here is Lara Jean Covey according to the descriptions in the books of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before:
Here is Lara Jean Covey played by Lana Condor:
And here they are side by side:
Here is Peter Kavinsky according to the descriptions in the books of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before:
Here is Peter Kavinsky played by Noah Centineo:
And here they are side by side:
Here is John Ambrose McClaren according to the descriptions in the books of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before:
Here is John Ambrose McClaren played by Jordan Fisher:
And here they are side by side:
Here is Hazel Grace Lancaster as described in Under the same star:
Here is Hazel Grace Lancaster played by Shailene Woodley:
And here they are side by side:
Here is Augustus Waters as described in Under the same star:
Here is Augustus Waters played by Ansel Elgort:
And here they are side by side:
Here is Beatrice “Tris” Prior as described in the books of Divergent:
Here’s Beatrice “Tris” Prior played by Shailene Woodley:
And here they are side by side:
Here is Tobias “Four” Eaton as described in the books of Divergent:
Here’s Tobias “Four” Eaton played by Theo James:
And here they are side by side:
Here is Percy Jackson according to the descriptions in the books of Percy Jackson and the Olympians:
Here is Percy Jackson played by Logan Lerman:
And here they are side by side:
Here is Annabeth Chase as she is described in the books of Percy Jackson and the Olympians:
Here is Annabeth Chase played by Alexandra Daddario:
And here they are side by side:
Here is Grover Underwood as described in the books of Percy Jackson and the Olympians:
Here is Grover Underwood played by Brandon T. Jackson:
And here they are side by side:
Here is Clary Fray according to the descriptions in the books of Shadowhunters:
Here’s Clary Fray played by Lily Collins:
Here’s Clary Fray played by Katherine McNamara:
And here are all three together:
Here is Jace Wayland according to the descriptions in the books of Shadowhunters:
Here is Jace Wayland played by Jamie Campbell Bower:
Here is Jace Wayland played by Dominic Sherwood:
And here are all three together:
Here is Magnus Bane according to the descriptions in the books of Shadowhunters:
Here is Magnus Bane played by Godfrey Gao:
Here is Magnus Bane played by Harry Shum Jr.:
And here are all three together:
Here is Simon Spier as described in I, Simon, Homo Sapiens:
Here is Simon Spier played by Nick Robinson:
And here they are side by side:
Here is Blue/Bram Greenfeld as described in I, Simon, Homo Sapiens:
Here’s Blue/Bram Greenfeld played by Keiynan Lonsdale:
And here they are side by side:
Here is Alina Starkov as she is described in the books of shadow and bone:
Here is Alina Starkov played by Jessie Mei Li:
And here they are both side by side:
Here is Kaz Brekker as described in the books of shadow and bone:
Here is Kaz Brekker played by Freddy Carter:
And here they are side by side:
Here is General Kirigan or the Dark One, as he is described in the books of shadow and bone:
Here is General Kirigan or the Dark One played by Ben Barnes:
And here they are side by side:
Here is Thomas according to the descriptions in the books of maze runner:
Here’s Thomas played by Dylan O’Brien:
And here they are side by side:
Here is Teresa Agness according to the descriptions in the books of maze runner:
Here is Teresa Agness played by Kaya Scodelario:
And here they are side by side:
What other characters would you like us to recreate with AI? Tell us about it in the comments below!
This post was translated from English.