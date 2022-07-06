Entertainment

Book protagonists in real life: this is what they would look like

I keep Peter Kavinsky played by Noah Centineo, thank you.

Have you ever felt super excited when you heard that at last they were going to take out the movie of your favorite book and when you saw the characters on the screen you noticed that they were nothing like how you had imagined them?

I’m sorry, but the character in my head is correct, the casting directors are wrong. 🤷🏻♀️

Well, we used an AI to bring 20 popular characters from YA novels to your phone screen and see what they would look like in real life based on the descriptions in the books. Using Artbreader, we blended pre-existing faces that were similar to the characters, then added specific attributes to make them look exactly the way they were meant to be (or at least as exact as possible).

Finally, we compare them with the actors who played them in the film or TV adaptations. Some are great and others… Well… They leave a bit to be desired. Without further ado, take a look at all 20 with your own eyes:

1.

Here is Lara Jean Covey according to the descriptions in the books of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before:

Angelica Martinez / Via artbreeder.com

According to her description, she has long black hair and dark eyes. Lara’s mother is Korean and her father is white, but she is described as being more like her mother than her sisters. She is 16 years old in the first book.

Here is Lara Jean Covey played by Lana Condor:

©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

And here they are side by side:

Angelica Martinez / ©Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection / Via artbreeder.com

two.

Here is Peter Kavinsky according to the descriptions in the books of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before:

Angelica Martinez / Via artbreeder.com

He is described as tall, athletic, and “a typical “cool kid” from a high school movie.” Lara describes his appearance as a “Charming Boy from another time…handsome enough that a girl would wait years for him to come back from the war”. He is in the same year as Lara Jean, so he is also 16 or 17 years old.

Here is Peter Kavinsky played by Noah Centineo:

And here they are side by side:

3.

Here is John Ambrose McClaren according to the descriptions in the books of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before:

Angelica Martinez / Via artbreeder.com

Lara Jean describes him in the following words: “With his blond hair, pale skin and rosy cheeks, he could be an English farmer’s son. stable to read. In the second book, which is when he appears, he’s 17 years old.

Here is John Ambrose McClaren played by Jordan Fisher:

Bettina Strauss / © Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

And here they are side by side:

Angelica Martinez / Bettina Strauss / © Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection / Via artbreeder.com

Four.

Here is Hazel Grace Lancaster as described in Under the same star:

Angelica Martinez / Via artbreeder.com

Descriptions detail that he has green eyes, dark brown hair, a pageboy haircut, and “squirrel cheeks.” She’s 16 years old.

Here is Hazel Grace Lancaster played by Shailene Woodley:

And here they are side by side:

5.

Here is Augustus Waters as described in Under the same star:

Angelica Martinez / Via artbreeder.com

In the descriptions it is detailed that he has blue eyes, auburn hair and a stocky demeanor from his past as a basketball player. He is 17 years old.

Here is Augustus Waters played by Ansel Elgort:

And here they are side by side:

6.

Here is Beatrice “Tris” Prior as described in the books of Divergent:

Angelica Martinez / Via artbreeder.com

Describing herself, she says she has: “a narrow face, large round eyes, and a long, thin nose.” She has blue-gray eyes, blonde hair, and striking features that she feels don’t quite suit her at the moment. She is often described as being bird-like. In her first book, she is 16 years old.

Here’s Beatrice “Tris” Prior played by Shailene Woodley:

And here they are side by side:

7.

Here is Tobias “Four” Eaton as described in the books of Divergent:

Angelica Martinez / Via artbreeder.com

He is described as tall (about 1.80m), with short brown hair, blue eyes, and long eyelashes. He has a thin upper lip and a fuller lower lip, like his mother. He is fit and slightly tanned, he is muscular and has an intimidating face. He is 18 years old in the first book.

Here’s Tobias “Four” Eaton played by Theo James:

And here they are side by side:

8.

Here is Percy Jackson according to the descriptions in the books of Percy Jackson and the Olympians:

Angelica Martinez / Via artbreeder.com

He is described as a boy with jet-black hair and a beach hairstyle, sea-green eyes, a Mediterranean tan skin tone, and a mischievous smile. He is around 12 years old in the first book of the series.

Here is Percy Jackson played by Logan Lerman:

Fox 2000 Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

And here they are side by side:

Angelica Martinez / Fox 2000 Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection / Via artbreeder.com

9.

Here is Annabeth Chase as she is described in the books of Percy Jackson and the Olympians:

Angelica Martinez / Via artbreeder.com

Percy described Annabeth as “probably my age, maybe a few inches taller, and a hell of a lot more athletic looking. With her tanned skin and blonde curls, she was almost exactly my image of the stereotypical California girl.” Except for the eyes, which ruined the image. They were blindingly gray, like storm clouds; pretty, but also intimidating, like he was pondering the best way to take me down in a fight.” She is around 12 years old in the first book.

Here is Annabeth Chase played by Alexandra Daddario:

And here they are side by side:

10.

Here is Grover Underwood as described in the books of Percy Jackson and the Olympians:

Angelica Martinez / Via artbreeder.com

He is described as a tall satyr with curly brown hair, a brown beard, and brown eyes. He has small horns and goat legs. He is 28 years old in the first book, but is still in sixth grade with the others because “satyrs mature half as fast as humans.”

Here is Grover Underwood played by Brandon T. Jackson:

And here they are side by side:

eleven.

Here is Clary Fray according to the descriptions in the books of Shadowhunters:

Angelica Martinez / Via artbreeder.com

She is described as having green eyes, curly, carrot-red hair, freckles, short, and slender. She is 15 years old in the first book.

Here’s Clary Fray played by Lily Collins:

Here’s Clary Fray played by Katherine McNamara:

And here are all three together:

12.

Here is Jace Wayland according to the descriptions in the books of Shadowhunters:

Angelica Martinez / Via artbreeder.com

He is described as having curly dark blonde hair, amber eyes, and long eyelashes. He is slim, but muscular. He is tall (almost 1.82m) and is known to be handsome. He is 16 years old in the first book, almost 17.

Here is Jace Wayland played by Jamie Campbell Bower:

Here is Jace Wayland played by Dominic Sherwood:

And here are all three together:

13.

Here is Magnus Bane according to the descriptions in the books of Shadowhunters:

Angelica Martinez / Via artbreeder.com

He is described as having brown skin, high cheekbones, black hair, and slanted green or gold eyes that have “vertical slit-like pupils, like those of cats.” He is Asian, young-looking (he is 200 years old, but stopped aging at 19), tall and thin.

Here is Magnus Bane played by Godfrey Gao:

Here is Magnus Bane played by Harry Shum Jr.:

And here are all three together:

14.

Here is Simon Spier as described in I, Simon, Homo Sapiens:

Angelica Martinez / Via artbreeder.com

He is described as someone with blonde hair, gray eyes, and glasses that make him look like Harry Potter. He is 16 years old.

Here is Simon Spier played by Nick Robinson:

And here they are side by side:

fifteen.

Here is Blue/Bram Greenfeld as described in I, Simon, Homo Sapiens:

Angelica Martinez / Via artbreeder.com

Simon describes him as having “expressive brown eyes, a light brown complexion, soft dark curls, and pretty knobby hands.”

Here’s Blue/Bram Greenfeld played by Keiynan Lonsdale:

And here they are side by side:

16.

Here is Alina Starkov as she is described in the books of shadow and bone:

Angelica Martinez / Via artbreeder.com

As a child, she was described as “pale and sour, like a glass of milk gone bad”. She is very thin, has “dull” brown hair, dark circles under her eyes, and “sallow skin”. After gaining her powers, she becomes healthier, her hair thickens and her skin looks more tanned. She is 17 years old in the first book.

Here is Alina Starkov played by Jessie Mei Li:

David Appleby / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here they are both side by side:

Angelica Martinez / David Appleby / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection / Via artbreeder.com

17.

Here is Kaz Brekker as described in the books of shadow and bone:

Angelica Martinez / Via artbreeder.com

He is described as having pale skin, a sharp jaw, a narrow face, and dark hair that is cropped more closely at the sides. In six of crowsInej describes her eyes as “the color of strong tea.” He is slim, but muscular and 17 years old.

Here is Kaz Brekker played by Freddy Carter:

And here they are side by side:

18.

Here is General Kirigan or the Dark One, as he is described in the books of shadow and bone:

Angelica Martinez / Via artbreeder.com

Alina describes him as having “a sharp, handsome face, a mane of thick black hair, and pale gray eyes that shone like quartz.” He is at least 400 years old, but Alina says he doesn’t look much older than her.

Here is General Kirigan or the Dark One played by Ben Barnes:

©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here they are side by side:

Angelica Martinez / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection / Via artbreeder.com

19.

Here is Thomas according to the descriptions in the books of maze runner:

Angelica Martinez

His description says that his hair is sandy and that he looks 16 years old, although he says he feels much older.

Here’s Thomas played by Dylan O’Brien:

And here they are side by side:

twenty.

Here is Teresa Agness according to the descriptions in the books of maze runner:

Angelica Martinez / Via artbreeder.com

Thomas describes her as having “completely black” hair, “pearl pale” white skin, and blue eyes. He says that she looks like she could be 15 or 16 years old.

Here is Teresa Agness played by Kaya Scodelario:

And here they are side by side:

What other characters would you like us to recreate with AI? Tell us about it in the comments below!

This post was translated from English.

