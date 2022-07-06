Book protagonists in real life: this is what they would look like

Angelica Martinez / Via artbreeder.com



Percy described Annabeth as “probably my age, maybe a few inches taller, and a hell of a lot more athletic looking. With her tanned skin and blonde curls, she was almost exactly my image of the stereotypical California girl.” Except for the eyes, which ruined the image. They were blindingly gray, like storm clouds; pretty, but also intimidating, like he was pondering the best way to take me down in a fight.” She is around 12 years old in the first book.