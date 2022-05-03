book stylist for celebrities and other influencers

Faced with the lenses of the paparazzi or the more controlled one of their own smartphone, celebrities and other social media influencers have made the book a furiously trendy accessory. Regularly, a title put forward by so and so wins millions of readers in a few days, as when Kendall Jenner, in 2019, was displayed with Tonight I’m Someone Else, a collection of essays by Chelsea Hodson. This rather confidential title had seen its sales skyrocket.

Recommendations from various celebrities are not new: when Marylin Monroe was photographed readingUlysses by James Joyce, the reputedly difficult classic of the Irish writer had experienced a serious revival of interest. And there is no need to focus its communication specifically on reading, like Emma Watson or Reese Witherspoon.

Since nature abhors a vacuum, a profession has nevertheless been created to best advise today’s stars on their reading. Not a bookseller or a librarian, no: a book stylist. Nick Haramis, who writes an article in the New York Times on this mysterious role, strongly suspects Karah Preiss, producer and consultant, co-founder of the social network of readers Belletrist with actress Emma Roberts.

” I want to do for books what Kylie Jenner did for lipsticks [l’influence a popularisé leur usage et créé sa propre marque, NdR] “, would have assured Emma Roberts during a conversation with the author Ariel Levy. In other words, to ensure that it is ” essential to have one “.

One or more, of course, but the good ones: Preiss, by working on this segment, would have acquired a certain expertise in advising the stars – as long as the book stylist is really her. In any case, she defends this advertisement: “ If you ask an author, I think they would be very happy if Kendall or Gigi Hadid [une mannequin, NdR] read his book says Preiss. ” Those who claim that the image of an influencer with a book is bad for reading are stupid. A book does not suddenly lose its value because someone reads it. »

In this rather bourgeois and wealthy little world, where almost everything can be bought, libraries are also made to measure: Jenna Hipp and Josh Spencer have specialized in the design of collections. Their clients send a photo of an empty shelf in a living room, and the couple takes care of filling it, respecting a certain harmony of shapes and colors. All for $500 to $200,000.

Originally specializing in manicures, Jenna Hipp brought a small gift to her famous clients on the shooting sets: essential oil and a book that she thought corresponded to their tastes. Little by little, she became the literary influencer of these influencers…

Photography: Gigi Hadid poses in front of a library, March 19, 2022, on Instagram