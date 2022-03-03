Book ‘The Faculty of Medicine of Valencia. Five Centuries…

The Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry of the University of Valencia (UV) has hosted the presentation of the book ‘The Faculty of Medicine. five centuries of history‘, which pays tribute to its 500-year history, in a ceremony attended by the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig.

Josep Lluís Barona, who is a professor of the History of Science at this academic center, directed and coordinated this work, which also recalls the figure of Juan Peset Aleixandre, who is the rector and professor of Legal Medicine at the aforementioned university.

This publication is the result of the collaboration of twenty specialists in History from the universities of Valencia, Miguel Hernández de Elche (Alicante) and Católica de Valencia, as well as several institutes of the Higher Center for Scientific Research (CSIC).

The presentation event also included the participation of the rector of the UV, Mavi Mestre, and the dean of its Faculty of Medicine, Javier Chorro, in addition to the interventions of the president of the Valencian Courts, Enric Morera, and the aforementioned Josep Lluís Barona.

Qualification: The Faculty of Medicine. Five Centuries of History.

Edition: specialists from the universities of Valencia, Miguel Hernández, Católica de Valencia and several CSIC institutes.