book, the other films in the saga and the game inspired by Spielberg’s masterpiece

It goes on air in the evening today January 5th 2022, at 21.13 on Iris, the movie blockbuster Jurassic Park, to be inserted fully among the films directed by Steven Spielberg who have been able not only to make the history of the cinematographic medium, but also to influence mass culture.

As proof of this: who, among those born in the Eighties and Nineties, has never dreamed of doing the paleontologist, after seeing the movie?

Jurassic Park book, in 1993 Michael Crichton’s bestseller, the writer invented ER – Doctors on the front line

The 1993 film was based on the book Jurassic Park, by the famous writer Michael Crichton. The latter was not only a novelist, but also a screenwriter and director.

He also worked in show business as producer his contribution in these fields was no less important: in fact, the author of the bestseller who inspired Spielberg conceived the TV series ER – Doctors on the front line.

Jurassic Park, the novel, was published in 1990 and was followed, 5 years later, by Lost World, a real sequel from which Spielberg drew the second film in the Jurassic Park saga.



When he died at the age of 66 of cancer, Crichton was working on the script of the fourth Jurassic Park movie.

Jurassic Park saga, from the nineties to today and a film coming out in 2022

Steven Spielberg directed the first two films of saga from Jurassic Park, released in 1993 and 1997. The title of the second film is The Lost World – Jurassic Park.

Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015) and Jurassic World – Fallen Kingdom (2018) follow. A fifth sequel to be called Jurassic World – The domain.

Jurassic World, one of the last chapters of the series.

Jurassic Park game, the dinosaur theme park has inspired countless virtual transpositions

In time, Jurassic Park has inspired dozens of video games, of which the first came out on on NES And SNES (these are the first Nintendo home consoles), in 1993 and, the last, in 2018 with the name of Jurassic Park Evolution.

Based on the last two films in the franchise, it is genre management. In detail, it allows the player to build and manage their own dinosaur theme park on five different islands.



