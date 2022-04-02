Bookmakers see Poland favorite over Mexico

The casinos consider that Europeans are more likely to finish in second place in Group C, above the Tri

The Mexican team met his destiny in Qatar World Cup 2022 this Friday after the draw.

The Tri will share a group with Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabiabeginning their participation on November 22 at the 974 Stadium against the Eagles.

However, Mexico could be playing something more than the 3 points in that first game of the world against Poland.

According to Caesar’s Sportsbook, Poland is slightly favorite over Tri to finish second in the group with +350 for Europeans and +400 for Mexico.

In their direct confrontation, Poland is at +160 and the Mexican team at +162 at hot.mxthe tie is at +200.

The overwhelming favorite to win Group C is ArgentinaWhile Saudi Arabia it is the least likely team at +2,500. The advantage for Tri is that it closes the Group Phase against Saudi ArabiaWhile Poland could define your ticket before Argentina.

The casinos also do not consider Mexico as one of the favorites to win the world Cup on Qatar 2022appearing at odds of +10,000 to place at position No. 18. Poland is in the 13th place with +6,500 and Argentina he is in sixth position with +1,100.

Bookmakers consider Poland to be a slight favorite against Mexico. AP Photo

In Group A, the Netherlands (-200) is the favorite to advance, ahead of Senegal (+275), Ecuador (+650) and the local Qatar (+2,000), in Group B the favorite is England (-400) , ahead of the United States (+600).

In Group D, from which the rival will come out in the Round of 16 for those who qualify in Group C, the current world champion France (-225) is the favourite, followed by Denmark (-250). Spain (-120) and Germany (+110) are the favorites in Group E, while Belgium (-275) and Croatia (+300) have the best chance of advancing in Group F, ahead of Canada (+1,400), the leader in the Concacaf qualifier.

In Group H, Portugal (-190) and Uruguay (+275) are the ones chosen by the casinos to advance, and Brazil (-225) is the clear favorite from Group G, where Serbia and Switzerland are tied at odds of +500 in the second place.