Books and beyond News, Sports, Jobs

“Notebook,” by Nicholas Sparks, c 1996, is advertised as fictional. However, Sparks writes that some of the story comes from his life. To me, that statement can be argued for most books. A writer’s life may have certain influences on fiction and non-fiction.

This was a magical book for me to read. It is about love between a man and woman in North Carolina. That person is Noah, who lives with nature. The woman is Ellie. She grew up in a city.

Ellie plans to marry Lon Hammond Jr., a successful lawyer. This is what his people expect from him. But a few weeks before the wedding, she travels to the country to meet a friend of hers – Noah – whom she met when she was younger. They cannot keep their relationship on the basis of friendship and then say goodbye.

They first knew each other when Ellie was 15 years old. Now she is 29 years old.

Both of them are thinking deeply about their lives, and they decide to walk along the river bank. While walking, they share how their lives have been since they have known each other. I served three years in World War II. He has been living at this place since last December. Ellie tells him that she is engaged and is getting married in three weeks in November.

As soon as they meet, he tells her that he reads poetry. She remembers him reciting poems to her when they were together years ago. As they are walking back home from the lake, the sky is turning orange.

Eli decides to stay longer, and not leave immediately as originally planned. She helps him cut vegetables to fry. He is cooking the crabs he caught. This is the house where his father died.

When Ellie left Noah years ago, she gave him a painting she had made. It now hangs on a mantle near the fireplace. As they leave, Ellie realizes that she did not receive the letters she wrote because her mother was holding them.

After having dinner they sit on the rockers in the verandah. He recites poetic excerpts from Whitman and Tennyson and other poets.

When she leaves, Noah cries. The next day he goes out on the river in his old boat. He usually does this every morning and takes one or two biscuits to eat. When he comes back his eyes fall on Ellie’s painting.

When she returns to live with him, she brings the items she purchased for drawing and re-painting.

The important scenes are when Eli’s mother comes and brings the letter. Lon comes later and asks Aly to leave so that they can get married. His answer is no.

The story now describes his life at the Creekside Extended Care Facility. They sit near each other most of the time, and eventually Ellie is unable to talk.

“Silence is sacred. It draws people together because only those who are comfortable with each other can sit without speaking. “This is the great paradox” (p. 179)

soon, “It’s time for the sun to set” (p. 192)

Many of Nicholas Sparks' books have been made into movies







