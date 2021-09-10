Books and films to understand 9/11

Much has been written and said about the most devastating terrorist attack in history. Twenty years have passed but that date is still there. Unforgettable. Here, then, is that telling young people about 11 September is more than ever a need and a duty. We try to do it through stories and reconstructions proposed by books and films.

VERY STRONG INCREDIBLY CLOSE by Jonathan Safran Foer

It is one of the most famous novels about 9/11 and its aftermath. The protagonist is Oskar, the son of a victim of the attack, whose life changes when among his father’s objects he finds an envelope containing a key and the name of a stranger. Stephen Daldry’s film of the same name was based on this novel, starring Tom Hanks and Sandra Bullock.

WHAT A STORY 11 SEPTEMBER by Davide Morosinotto

A book suitable for primary school children that tells clearly, but not superficially, what happened on 11 September 2001.

SEPTEMBER 11 OF EDDY THE REBEL by Eraldo Affinati

A science fiction novel to explain to children what 9/11 was like. The author tells the story of Eddy a boy who lives on Fulgor, a planet where everyone would like to forget war and death. But one day Eddy and his friend Matuzalem run away from school and arrive in the New York sky. From up there the two will witness the tragedy of the Twin Towers.

TRACCE by Wendy Mills

The story of Jesse and Alia, two 16-year-old girls, is intertwined between present and past. Jesse lost his brother Travis in the Twin Towers and five years after the tragedy he wants to find out what happened and why his brother was there at the time of the attack. Alia, on the other hand, on 11 September 2001 is in the elevator of a tower and with her there is a boy named Travis.

NY 11 SEPTEMBER 2001 by Steve McCurry, DJ Morvan and Jung Gi Kim

An undisputed master of photography and two talents of international comics retrace the historical events that led to the most serious terrorist attack of all time through photographic images and comic strips.

SEPTEMBER 12 AFTER AMERICA

The post September 11th seen through the comics of Art Spiegelman, Lorenzo Mattotti, Joe Sacco, Bilal, Muñoz and Sampayo.



THE VERY HIGH TOWERS by Lawrence Wright

Journalistic reconstruction that traces the history of al Qaeda and how the terrorist organization managed to launch the 9/11 attack.

MOVIE:

WORLD TRADE CENTER, 2006

Drama film directed by Oliver Stone: it is the story of the two port agents John McLoughlin and Will Jimeno among the first to rescue the World Trade Center on 11 September. With Nicolas Cage. +13.

UNITED 93, 2006

It tells the story of United Airlines Flight 93 and its brave passengers who managed to stand up to the terrorists and bring down the plane before it hit its target. The film’s producers worked closely with the family members of all passengers involved in the affair. +12.

11 SEPTEMBER 2001

A collective film made up of eleven episodes directed by eleven directors from different countries, including Claude Lelouch, Ken Loach, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Amos Gitai, Mira Nair, Sean Penn and many others. To look at the tragic events that occurred in New York on 11 September from different perspectives. +14

9/11: INSIDE THE PRESIDENT’S WAR ROOM, 2021

Documentary that reconstructs the day of September 11 through interviews with the then president of the United States, George W. Bush, his cabinet chief and close advisors. For everyone.

FAHRENHEIT 9/11, 2004

Michael Moore makes this documentary, winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 2004, strongly critical of the George W. Bush administration, in office at the time of the attack. + 16.

TURNING POINT, 2021

Netflix docuseries that in five episodes traces the terrorist attacks of September 11: from the birth of Al-Qaeda in the 1980s to the response of the United States on American soil and abroad. +14