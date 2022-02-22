“Books & Drinks” was filmed in several key points of the country

Less than a year since producers Pablo Lozano and Andrés Rodríguez read Josep Ciutat’s first script, it has been the necessary time for director Geoffrey Cowper to close the shooting of the Dominican feature film “Books & Drinks”. A comedy A romantic film shot in less than a month between the United States and the Dominican Republic, which drinks from the classic narrative of the codes and conventions of the genre, but which wants to be rabidly modern.

The plot centers around two main characters. David, rational and phlegmatic, the owner of a bookstore in New York, who discovers that his father, whom he thought was dead, has just died, leaving him a house in the Dominican Republic, and María, his female alter ego, who, due to her vital character and emotional, turns his life upside down and connects him with the idiosyncrasies of the Caribbean.

“The film is not only the love story between David and Maria, but it encompasses many other forms. The romantic, the passionate, the platonic, friendship as a form of love. And the love of food, music, literature, cinema, the sea, the land and, above all, life”, says Andrés Rodríguez

The film has been filmed mainly in the Dominican Republic, with locations in the Colonial City, popular and bustling settings in the province of Santo Domingo Norte and paradisiacal locations such as the beaches of Las Terrenas and Juan Dolió. In addition, some scenes have been shot in emblematic locations in New York.

“Geoffrey Cowper’s direction will be elegant, dynamic and always at the service of the story. Photography will be pampered and precious. The artistic direction, simple but colorful. As for the wardrobe, we want to create a unique wardrobe for María and turn her into a fashion icon”, points out Pablo Lozano and adds that Jenny Polanco’s atelier has also collaborated in the wardrobe department.

The project directed, above all, towards the international market paying attention to what is known as the “Bermuda Triangle”, that is, the United States, Spain and Latin America and later to platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. The film is circumscribed in Law 108-10 of cinema, for the promotion of cinematographic activity in the country, it has generated 100 direct and 100 indirect jobs for the Dominican Republic.

“Books & Drinks” is directed by Geoffrey Cowper. Born in Terrassa, Barcelona, ​​to an Australian father and a Spanish mother, he currently teaches at the Higher School of Cinema and Audiovisuals of Catalonia ESCAC and at the International University of Catalonia UIC. In 2009 he graduated from ESCAC, specializing in directing. Cowper’s life story is that of so many other students at this school, who shone in their final year projects. “Cargols!”, a comedy romantic, participated in more than 100 national and international festivals and won 15 awards. In 2015, “Tercer Grado” was her feature film debut. The film has been in more than 25 festivals and has 20 awards.

The screenwriter is Josep Ciutat. Born in Barcelona, ​​at the age of 18 he lives for a year in the United States. He founded his own production company Hitsville Films and made his debut as a screenwriter and producer with the film Money (2016) produced by Kamel Films, Hitsville Films and Create Entertainment and directed by Martin Rosete. Money was one of the revelations of 2017, achieving international sales success thanks to 20th Century Fox and reaching almost every territory in the world with the acquisition of the film by Netflix.

The production of “Books & Drinks” is in charge of the Dominican filmmaker Pablo Lozano, Andrés Rodríguez and Carol Dudley. Like Geoffrey Cowper, Lozano is a graduate of the Escuela Superior de Cine y Audiovisuales de Cataluña (ESCAC), in Spain. His training comes from the International Film and Television School of San Antonio de los Baños (EICTV) in Cuba. Lozano is designer of the Film and Audiovisual Communication Program of the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo (INTEC), university where he is a professor. His short films as a director have toured dozens of international festivals, such as those in Havana, San Diego, Toulouse, Sao Paulo or Girona, and as a producer he has specialized in international co-productions. Lozano has joined forces with Andrés Rodríguez, a composer graduated from Berklee College of Music who has participated in numerous productions as a composer, to produce quality cinema in the region, with a view to international distribution.

Carol Dudley began her career in Los Angeles with Reuben Cannon & Associates, shooting The Josephine Baker Story (HBO) Moonlighting, Perry Mason Mysteries, Matlock, Call to Glory and Santa Barbara, among others, before moving to London in the early 1990s. He works for television and theater. Her stage credits include All My Sons (dir. Michael Rudman) and Mrs Warren’s Profession (West End). Her film credits include Shivaay, directed by Ajay Devgn (India), The Cook, directed by Ralf Huttner (Senator Films, Germany). Carol is director of the European branch of CSA and a member of CDG, BAFTA and ATAS.

cinematic style

“Books & Drinks” drinks from codes and conventions of the comedy through classics like Wilder, Sturges and Donen, Lubitsch’s art of suggestion, but also including a modern perspective with nods to Woody Allen and Kevin Smith’s independent thug comedies.

“The dialogues are fast-paced. Our number one goal is to make a film that is bright, fresh, optimistic, likeable, sensual and fun. At times nostalgic, at times hilarious”, explains Geoffrey Cowper.

The motor of the film is in the contrast of the different ways of seeing life, beyond the idiosyncrasies of the different cultures, the Caribbean, represented by María, warm, extroverted, and that of a guy who came from the cold north, a logical, rational and individualistic type who suddenly discovers another idea of ​​life.

“History is populated by charismatic characters. Through an idyllic vision of a town and its people, we want to shout to the world a hymn to life and its simple pleasures”, adds Cowper.

The cast

The film has a solid acting cast. On the one hand, the actress Nashla Bogaert, who consolidates her career in the entertainment industry with numerous achievements in television and cinema with feature films such as Hotel Coppelia, It’s not what it seems, Colao, Reinbou or All Women are the same, will reincarnate Maria. jackson rathboneAmerican actor and musician. Well known commercially for the saga * Crepúsculo (‘Twilight’), and “The Last Airbender”, will be David.

The Spanish clear lakewhich achieved popularity thanks to feature films such as “Ocho Surnames Vascos”, “Ocho Surnames Catalanes”, “Al Final del Túnel”, “Órbita 9”, in the American action thriller “El Pasajero”, and also in television series such as “Compañeros”, “Hospital Central” or “Los Hombres De Paco”, will also participate in the film with the role of Rachel.

The versatile artist Hector Hannibal recreates Alex in the film. With an important career in cinema, she has participated in films such as “The Lost City”, co-starring Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe, and Channing Tatum. She also in “Shotgun Wedding”, a film by Jennifer López and Josh Duhamel. “Flor de Azúcar”, “El Hombre que caring” or “Rubirosa”, complete part of her acting career on the big screen.