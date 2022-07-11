Books that predicted the future: inclusive language, abortion, Putin and the invasion of Ukraine

Books by Margaret Atwood, Ana Ojeda and Cristina Cerrada anticipated historical events such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the ban on inclusive language and debates over abortion.

What rage glarethe brand new novel Ana Ojeda that poses as a trigger what happens from a state decree that imposes restrictions on the way of speaking and that was already printed when the decision of the Buenos Aires government to prohibit inclusive language was known, every now and then the literature surprises by its predictive effects: In recent times, a series of books have anticipated phenomena such as the pandemic, the lack of food, states that assume sovereignty over women’s bodies, the figure of Putin and until the invasion of Ukraine in a gesture that can be read as a deep understanding of what moves humanity more than a divinatory gesture or a mere coincidence.

Is the anticipation of the war in Ukraine part of a historical analysis or one more case of that saying that says that “fiction surpasses reality”? Are we on our way to living in societies similar to Gilead, in which Margaret Atwood imagined an organization in castes, the oppression of women and the lack of food in polluted cities? How does reality dialogue with fiction once you “recognize” yourself in it?

Heirs of the gift who had some classics like Ray Bradbury, Issac Asimov, J. G. Ballard, Ursula K. Le Guin, Philip K Dick Y Stanislaw Lemseveral contemporary authors have written works in recent years that are ahead of their time and not only predict events, but also manage to capture the spirit of an era.

The writer and editor of Paidós Ana Ojeda just published rage glare (Random House), a novel that begins with a State that prohibits the use of a language as a kick for a revolution. The hypothesis, which the writer thought was crazy while she was typing the text, materialized days before it hit the bookstores when the government of the City of Buenos Aires decided to ban the use of non-binary language in official communications between the Ministry of education and schools .

“Inclusive language, which youth adopted as a principle and decrepitude as a joke, was the beginning of a terminal crisis of language as a code common to the social body. Each one began to mean what she wanted with words that had once spoken of other things. The last stage of capitalism (that is to say, of patriarchy), personal desire, its capricious design, attacked language like a novel HIV, undermining it, making holes in it, making it impossible. Cut off what was shared in the system, only what was individual remained, adrift ”, writes Ojeda in the prologue of rage glare, in a playful register that has been working for years with a syntax free of prejudices, a bet that it is the form that illuminates the content. He did it in 2019 when he posted viking bonsaia novel written entirely in inclusive language that offered, among other oddities, the use of hashtagsand then in metamorphic silkwhere the game of “tunewords assumed control of the plot.

With the annulment of Roe vs. Wade on June 24, the United States Supreme Court reversed a ruling that for almost half a century guaranteed the right of American women to abortion, but that had never been accepted by the more religious right. The decision does not in itself make terminations of pregnancy illegal, but instead returns the United States to the situation that prevailed before Roe v. Wade of 1973, when each state was free to authorize them or not.

The red suits of the maids in Margaret Atwood’s novel became a recurring symbol in feminist demonstrations around the world.

Following the ruling of the US Supreme Court, dystopian novel Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale has been cited and used to understand the time by users of social networks, renowned writers and even by the author, who considered that the United States is in danger of becoming “a theocratic dictatorship” .

The Handmaid’s Tale, a novel adapted into a well-known series that is in its fifth season, presents a dystopian plot in the state of Gilead in which women exist in a deeply oppressive patriarchal society and in which they have no free will over their lives or their own reproductive rights. In the novel, the government has been overthrown by a religious extreme right-wing group, the Sons of Jacob, who completely change the existence of women, who begin to be divided into categories according to the function they can fulfill.

A Canadian poet, novelist, literary critic, teacher and political activist, Atwood published the novel in 1985, inspired by the climate of the administration of ronald reagan and the various religious groups such as the Christian Coalition and Moral Majority.

The content of the work moved away from dystopia and became strikingly current when it began to show a specular relationship with reality after the ruling of the American Court. “Although I finally finished it, while I was writing the novel I stopped writing it several times because it was a very exaggerated text. What a fool I was. Theocratic dictatorships are not only found in the distant past: there are several of them on the planet today. What prevents the United States from becoming one? reflected the author in an article published by The Atlantic, titled “I invented Gilead and the Supreme Court is making it real”.

The assimilation between the plane of reality and that of fiction is also visual. On social media and in street protests, the iconic red suit of the maids in Atwood’s work is imposed as a symbol that condenses the oppression of Gilead.

The work is so prophetic that the renowned writer Stephen King He wrote on his Twitter account hours after the ruling: “Welcome to the handmaid’s tale” .

Warren Littlefieldthe producer of the series produced by Hulu and starring the actress Elizabeth Mossalso embraced that reading: “We would love for the series to be less relevant, but sadly, the show has been eerily relevant. And now it seems even more. We wish it was just the adaptation of dystopian literature” .

When Russia invaded Ukraine, many readers felt a real deja vu. In 2019, the Spanish writer Cristina Closed public hindenburgthe second novel of the trilogy Europein which without revealing the name of the country in which it was based, told the political details of an invasion in which Ukraine could be guessed. “When I saw it materialize on the news, I couldn’t believe it. She knew that geopolitical tension was there because she had written a fiction about it. But when it actually happens, it’s terrifying. On television he heard phrases that he had almost literally written in the novel ” said Cerrada days after the invasion.

Even the figure of Vladimir Putin can be traced in a Russian novel from the end of the 20th century. Moscow 2014 of Vladimir Voinovich is a dystopian satire about a man who travels to the future . In the text, Genialíssimo is a head of state who emerged from the ranks of the KGB, who uses war to consolidate his power supported by his former fellow spies and who assures that his authority came from the Russian Orthodox Church. .

Between chance and acute observation, literature seems to show that it has a gift that is often elusive to contemporaries: understanding and accounting for the future.

Source: Télam SE

