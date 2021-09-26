Books to read in the fall, perfect reading while it’s raining outside

Summer is over, the meter brings with it the natural climatic change of the weather. There is the perfect atmosphere a great one books to read in the fall. What are the titles that experts recommend while outside the rain becomes more and more melancholy and the sky turns gray? Here are 5 titles not to be missed.

Books to read in the fall, top 5

The cider house rules by John Irving. For those who have seen the film with Tobey McGuire, perhaps the title might seem inappropriate, and instead the original literary version has many, so to speak, autumnal atmospheres. It is the story of Homer Welles, a boy who grew up in the orphanage. He leaves him when he falls in love with a girl. He then decides to go to work on a cider farm, and will discover the secrets and ugliness of the adult world.

The ocean at the bottom of the trail by Neil Gaiman. When it comes to Gaiman, the mind immediately flies to Sandman. The British writer has always been able to transpose his dark atmospheres not only in comics, but also in his literature. As always, protagonists of the plot supernatural and mythological elements that will immerse you in history without hesitation.

The Nights of Salem by Stephen King is an unmissable classic. Country vampires, a kind of Dracula in a country key. The bloodsuckers are in New England, the horror of the American province in the American province. A young King grappling with a story a la Bram Stocker which, however, already presents all the stylistic features of what would become the king of horror, not only in literature, but also in cinema.

Loading... Advertisements

The Witches of Eastwick by John Updike.

Also in this case we are talking about a work that has already been transposed to the cinema in that cult medium with Jack Nicholson, Cher, Sarandon and Pfeiffer. Also in this case the autumnal atmospheres are perfect to frame the imagination that is released from the reading of a work so rich in folklore and occult elements. Three divorced women discover they have paranormal powers, but they end up creating scandal throughout the community.

We have always lived in the castle by Shirley Jackson. We close with this disturbing tale in which a young girl named Mary lives with her invalid uncle and sister. Their life is isolated from the rest of the world, happy and unchanging. Yet, a terrible secret involves them all, and concerns the other members of the Blackwood family, all of whom died of poisoning a few years earlier, right in the dining room of their own home.

You may also be interested in Books to read in the summer, 5 perfect titles to fight the heatwave in the shade