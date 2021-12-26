Boom 2021 of Ethereum, Solana and Cardano | Analysis and prospects for 2022

It was there fight that defined 2021 and that it will probably continue to inform the 2022. Let’s talk about the big ones generalist blockchains, which they aim to be framework on which to develop Dapps And secondary applications.

As the year approaches its close it is good to do a recap on Ethereum, Cardano And Solana, speaking convergently also of Binance Smart Chain, although different in characteristics, and other promises that could start a good season in 2021.

A great 2021 also for the generalist blockchain sector

Great 2021 for all major generalist blockchains

We can consider how generalist blockchains that do not have a specific application, but which aim to offer the tools through which to create Dapps and services. So Ethereum, cited first by market capitalization and by diffusion among developers, then followed by Solana And Cardano.

A season that year over year has registered one for all these projects exponential growth and on which it is good to do some reasoning also in anticipation of the 2022.

Ethereum: a year to remember

Let’s start with Ethereum, that year over year did register a 450%, or almost quintupling the market value for who it is entered the market in time. A year full of news – not only in terms of projects grown on the platform, but also in the role of base for literally exploded sectors such as NFT And gaming on blockchain.

The Ethereum trend chart for 2021

A year that then, through various updates, was a prerequisite for the transition to Proof of Stake, which should lower the consumption of the network and make it more scalable. Another key to understanding? The enormous growth of the projects that revolve around us, such as Polygon Matic, which today registered a new ATH.

Solana: is it Ethereum’s real rival?

Difficult to say for now, despite even more substantial growth. In fact, year on year we are talking about a market value that has grown by more than that 170 times, a frightening figure that made it one of the most popular so much by speculators how much do you give long-term investors.

Solana’s incredible 2021

The key to success? The Proof of History many like it, as is the very active community of developers who has chosen this blockchain to propose their projects. Within NFT many have already been born – just as many have been born in the field DeFi. The outlook for the 2021 they might be even more interesting.

Cardano: waning towards the end of the year, but …

We are among those who believe that criticism of the project is excessive, following an uninspiring end-of-year performance. Things, as always, should be put into perspective, because the token has grown by 700% year over year, here too a growth that few would have been able to foresee.

Cardano: an excellent 2021

The arrival of the smart contract and thehype on several projects in beta could help this protocol come back bull run of good intensity, with the current price that can be considered, without mincing words, very convenient.

Who can launch the challenge in 2022?

Hard to say now, though Fantom, as well as Avalanche – Without to forget Tezos – all at the center of very important news, they could return to have their say in 2022.

One sector, that of generalist blockchains to which today we can also ascribe Binance Coin, which can no longer be considered as an ecosystem linked only to its relative exchange. There are many projects that are being born and growing on this protocol – and important news may also be regarding the metaverse.