Boom demand for the new BTp € i: requested 19 billion, placed 5

The Treasury seizes the moment of calm on the markets between the vote for the Quirinale and today’s meeting of the ECB board and closes another record operation on government bonds. The new BTp € i, the ten-year bond linked to European inflation, was placed yesterday for 5 billion euros, the largest issue for a bond of this type since 2005.

But the demand was almost four times greater: 19 billion, in the syndicated operation managed with BofA, Citibank, Hsbc, Société Générale and Unicredit in which over 110 investors participated. Strong foreign presence: 47.2% of placements went outside the domestic borders, in a horizon dominated by the United Kingdom (18.2%) but with a leading role also for the United States (4.8% of the total with Canada).

Favorable schedule

Helping the Treasury, where yesterday’s numbers are judged above expectations, was also a studied calendar cross, which yesterday saw the release of record inflation data in a window of peace on the sovereign bond markets, and of the Italian ones after the closing of the quirinal case. The convulsions that continue to shake the majority are not yet to shake the investors’ monitors, which yesterday recorded an almost flat spread (closing at 138.1) as well as the 10-year BTp yield (1.42%). Via XX Settembre, in short, continues to capture the phases of good weather to put hay on the medium-long part of the curve, as it did at the beginning of the year with the new 30-year BTp, 7 billion placed on January 5 just before the pre-Colle warming allied itself with expensive energy and geopolitical tensions in the drive for yields.

In such a scenario, the peg to European inflation which in January reached a record of 5.1% obviously gives an extra gear for Italian bonds, which in the long run of flat rates offered instead the attractiveness of a above-average return without taking too many risks.

Capital protection

The watchword of capital protection is also evident from the composition of the audience that responded to the Mef’s invitation: 29% of the 5 billion went to investors who by nature look to the long term: pension funds and insurance companies have seen each other assigning 21.5%, while to central banks and government institutions it went about 7.5%. 33% of the issue was absorbed by fund managers, narrowly exceeded by the banks which won 34.5%. The share of hedge funds, on the other hand, stops at 3.5 per cent.