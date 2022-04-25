boom in acute hepatitis, watch out for the symptom – Time





“A runaway epidemic”. The growth of acute hepatitis cases recorded in children is also of great concern in Italy, where the alarm bell was sounded by Annamaria Staiano, president of the Italian Society of Pediatrics and full professor of Pediatrics at the Federico II University of Naples: ” Two weeks ago the news was given at the Congress of the European Society of Pediatric Gastroenterology. There was talk of a cluster of acute viral hepatitis in England that could not be classified from A to E. A week ago the news became public and other scientific societies began the necessary surveillance to identify new cases around the world. It is still an early stage and the national pediatric network is well structured, but I am alarmed because the cases risk increasing. Unfortunately, the epidemic seems to be runaway. On 5 April there were 10 cases in England, one of which needed a liver transplant, and a week later 74. These are children between 2 and 5 years old ”.





“It has been ascertained – underlines Staiano in an interview with La Stampa – that most of the children are neither positive nor vaccinated. Instead, it was noted that they are infected with an adenovirus, similar to that of the cold, but which in some cases of immunosuppression can lead to hepatitis. It looks like a new type of hepatitis, even if the clinical characterization of the phenomenon is still ongoing. The duration is over two weeks “.





Pay attention to the symptoms that can allow you to recognize this disease in children: “In the most serious forms there is jaundice, that is the yellow color of the skin and the whites of the eyes. The examination of transaminases, the enzymes produced by the liver that signal liver damage, is very important, the child to be a confirmed case of this hepatitis must have levels over 500, while the average is 40. Parents who should notice the skin color change must – the advice of Staiano – immediately contact the child’s doctor “.



