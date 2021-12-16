boom in infections in Europe, curfew in Korea

Italy’s goal is to buy time, slow down the spread of the Omicron variant as much as possible to have time to continue pushing with the vaccination campaign and the third dose for those who have already had first and second. “We have taken back a normalcy, so we can look at Christmas and the holidays with relative tranquility, at the price of 134 thousand deaths” and “therefore we want to defend and defend this normality tooth and nail”, the president said yesterday. of the Mario Draghi Council. And the premier intends to defend before the EU the choice of the mandatory swab at the borders also for vaccinated people and the five-day quarantine for no vax arriving in Italy.

Italy’s 20-day advantage over the rest of Europe

The new variant, Draghi recalled, “has a significantly higher diffusion capacity than others and we have a relatively favorable situation”. Hence the decision to “implement the same practice” for those entering Italy from EU countries “that is used for visitors coming from the United Kingdom: a buffer, I don’t think there is much to reflect on this”. Italy is in better shape than the others, for the moment. According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc) “Omicron is likely to become the dominant variant in the EU / See within the first two months of 2022.” According to the government’s calculations, our country has an advantage about twenty days compared to the rest of Europe, which cannot be wasted: a “treasure” to be exploited to protect as many people as possible and overcome both the difficult holiday period and the first and most dangerous winter months, with the state of emergency extended until March 31, 2022.

Italy is able to administer up to 4.5 million third doses in ten days. The more citizens have completed the full vaccination course, the more protection they will have against the virus. About 20% of the population over the age of 12 has also taken the third dose, Draghi recalled, recalling that the “improvement” of the Italian situation compared to other countries “is mainly due to the vaccination campaign”.

The new ordinance of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza on tampons for vaccinated people in entry was not liked by the European partners. Among the central themes of the European Council meeting today in Brussels there is obviously the Covid situation and it is more than likely that there will be talk of the coordination of travel measures.

Draghi should explain to his colleagues the reasons that led Italy to introduce the obligation to test also for vaccinated people arriving from EU countries. But if the Commission stressed that the measure should have been notified 48 hours earlier, in a context in which decisions often have to be taken very quickly, due to the information available, the Italian move nevertheless met with widespread understanding by the other States. A similar choice had already been made by Portugal and Ireland and after Italy also Greece has established that all travelers, vaccinated or not, from Sunday will have to have a negative molecular swab to enter the country. Among other things, it was the ECDC itself who recalled how the vaccine alone is not enough to stem the Omicron variant. “It is urgent to take strong action to reduce transmission and alleviate the heavy burden on health systems and protect the most vulnerable in the coming months. Countries have different response options in view of the holidays”, explained Andrea Ammon, director of the ECDC. , according to which it remains “a priority to use masks appropriately, telework, prevent crowding in public spaces, reduce crowding on public transport, stay at home in case of illness, maintain hand and street hygiene measures and ensure adequate ventilation in enclosed spaces “.

Omicron is scary but Fauci does not need a new vaccine

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom yesterday, 78,610 new infections were recorded in 24 hours, about 10 thousand more than the peak reported last January 8 when 68,053 new infections were detected. High rates of infection also in Denmark. The number of new infections doubles every two days. The “growing” numbers of Sars-CoV-2 positive cases, Covid-19 patients, hospitalizations and deaths in Europe are due “almost exclusively” to the Delta variant, while “on the horizon” is looming Omicron variant, which is “even more contagious”, causing a number of cases that “doubles every two or three days,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to which in “mid-January” the variant identified for the first time in South Africa will be “dominant” in Europe. Italy, as mentioned, in this context is still in a privileged position for the moment: the latest bulletin reports 21,195 new cases and 129 deaths. All the more reason, therefore, not to let our guard down.

The presence of the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 has been confirmed so far in 76 countries, according to data from the latest weekly bulletin of the World Health Organization. Omicron “is spreading faster than the Delta and in South Africa, where Delta circulation was low, but it seems to spread more rapidly even in countries where Delta incidence is high, such as in the United Kingdom.” Outside Europe, South Korea has decided to impose a curfew and other restrictions to contain the surge in cases and victims: bars and restaurants closed at 9pm and a maximum of four people allowed for private meetings. The measures were taken while the daily infections are close to 7,000 and the daily number of victims has reached a record 94. From the United States, meanwhile, the White House epidemiologist Anthony Fauci assured that the third dose of Pfizer and Moderna it works to ensure protection against the Omicron variant and there would therefore be no need for a specific vaccine. Indeed, Fauci said, the third dose of Moderna offers 20 times more protection than that of the ordinary vaccination course.