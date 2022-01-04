Boom in requests for ethical grated pecorino

The most widely distributed in Sardinia is today the ethical and solidarity grated pecorino. This was revealed by the report of the Piedmontese dairy Biraghi which in March 2017 had signed the historic supply chain agreement with Coldiretti Sardinia, giving life to the grated cheese that pays the right price to the shepherds.

In November 2021 (latest data available for the report) sales of ethical solidarity pecorino cheese grew by 44.52% compared to the same month of 2020. In March, on the other hand, there was an absolute record of sales growth as a percentage compared to the same month of the previous year with + 263%. But in 2021 (considering that the data for December are still missing) the absolute sales record has already been established with 1850 quintals (1,485 quintals in all of 2020) with an average of 167 quintals per month.

“The data of the supply chain agreement after five years – underlines Battista Cualbu, president of Coldiretti Sardinia – must make all the protagonists of the agricultural supply chains reflect, from producer to distribution, even more so today that the price is good, at least for pecorino (the Romano reached 10 euro / kg) but the same goes for the other products. It shows that the serious, virtuous and transparent agreements that involve and give equal dignity to all the players in the supply chain work and give economic satisfaction to everyone. From this year, producers also have at their disposal the important instrument of the law against unfair practices that protects them, but above all it is the culture that must change “.

The ethical solidarity pecorino is a blend composed of 70% pecorino produced by the Shepherds’ Cooperative of Dorgali with milk milked in the same territory by the members, and 30% Biraghi cow’s milk 100% made in Italy: “The pecorino purchased by Biraghi – adds Leonardo Salis, president of the Pastori Dorgali cooperative – has always guaranteed a remuneration of milk to shepherds of at least one euro per liter. “Finally, for the director of Coldiretti Sardegna Luca Saba” The agreement is a concrete experience tested in one of the sectors more difficult where price fluctuations have always dominated the market “.

