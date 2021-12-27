Boom in requests for stomach reduction with Covid, but the Netherlands blocks the operations

In the Netherlands, currently struggling with a new lockdown, there is a long waiting list in hospitals for an operation that has become increasingly fashionable with the pandemic: stomach reduction. Several scientific studies have found that overweight and obese people would be more vulnerable to Covid-19, and also for this reason the number of Dutch who have booked this type of intervention has grown by 15%. The problem, now that the fourth wave has brought healthcare back under pressure, is that clinics have suspended non-emergency operations, including stomach shrinkage.

“Right now that it was needed”, title Nos not without a dash of black humor. In the Netherlands, half of adults are overweight, with a higher share among those over 50. About 14% are severely overweight or obese. Stomach reduction operations are about 12,000 per year. With the pandemic, 2 thousand more have been registered. According to official estimates, 8 out of 10 Covid patients have or had problems with overweight and 40% obesity.

Belly fat, explains endocrinologist Liesbeth van Rossum, acts as a sort of reservoir for the virus: “Viral particles are deposited in the adipose tissue and cause various types of inflammation. Consequently, the immune system is constantly under pressure and cannot target the coronavirus particles. “Hence the increase in requests for interventions, which collided precisely with the consequences of the Covid emergency on hospitals. Also because, sappur remote, there is a possibility that those who have the surgery could end up in intensive care later. “This chance is 1 in 1000, but it turns out to be enough to cancel operations,” says Kobus Dijkhorst, director of the Dutch Obesity Clinic. the main clinic in the country for this type of operation.

What to do then? Van Rossum suggests alternative avenues: People with obesity can also be helped with weight reduction drugs and a “combined lifestyle intervention” to eat healthier and exercise. “Any little effort can help. Even standing on one leg while brushing your teeth makes sense,” he concludes.