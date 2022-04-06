Boom in serological tests at the Mediterranean Fair in Palermo: “But the vaccine must still be done”

Boom of serological tests at the Mediterranean Fair in Palermo. A service made available by the provincial vaccination hub from Saturday 2 April, the objective of the examination is to detect in the blood the presence of antibodies directed towards the Sars-CoV2 virus.

The choice to carry out the serological, however, it must not stop the anti Covid vaccinations because it is not always certain that there is a connection between the effects of serum and the quantity of antibodies. He thinks so Claudio Costantinoresearcher at the University of Palermo in General and Applied Hygiene: “There is no scientific evidence in this regard – he says -. The Ministry of Health also repeats this in every circular letter: for the purposes of the vaccination decision-making process, there is no ‘is no indication to perform serological testing “.

Therefore, vaccination is necessary undergo in any case, beyond antibody screening results. “The vaccine response is not just an antibody response – Costantino reiterates -. Having the antibodies, therefore, will not indicate a bad response to the vaccine. This is why I believe that the serological test is useful, indeed I believe it can create confusion”.

The samples at the Mediterranean Fair are carried out in collaboration with the Cqrc (Quality Control and Chemical Risk) laboratory.

