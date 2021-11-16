Boom in the bill, because gas costs us 10 times as much

The price of gas soaring up. The bills that rise. Companies that are forced to close, cause high costs, or pass the price increase on to consumers. The “perfect storm” after Covid is already upon us. For now, citizens do not see the direct effects on their pockets, or not so highly. But companies do. And while in Murano the world’s most famous glass furnaces close due to the cost of methane, Italy would have a solution around the corner. Indeed: underground. The Adriatic, full of natural reserves, would only allow us to pay 5 cents per cubic meter for gas. A trifle. And instead, for the war on drills, each Italian pays about € 0.70 per cubic meter. Over ten times that.

“We haven’t built platforms for the Adriatic for years now”, says Oscar Guerra, CEO of the Platform Constriction Company in Fourth Republic. “Because Italy has decided that methane gas must be entirely imported from abroad. A cubic meter of imported gas costs between 50 and 70 cents, an enormous amount ”. The alternative, as mentioned, would be to extract them from our sea hydrocarbons that we use at home to cook or to warm up. “We import from various countries around the world: Libya, Algeria and Qatar. The problem is that in this long journey about 25% of the methane is used for transportation and there are gas leaks ”. The paradox? “By importing it, we increase greenhouse emissions by about 30%”.

And to think that the war of drilling (remember the “no trivia”, Michele Emiliano and the grilline battles?) was born with an environmentalist intent. Greenpeace, to say, argues that “in no sea is there room for drills”. The reason? Problems for fishing and other pollution issues. In 2016, a referendum attempted to stop drilling, without reaching a quorum. But with the arrival of Conte at Palazzo Chigi the music changes. It was January 2019: despite the resistance of the Lega, then a government partner, the grillini manage to approve a rule to suspend the searches for new deposits waiting for a document governing the extraction of gas. The Plan for the Energy Transition of Eligible Areas (PiTESAI) should have arrived after 18 months, but nothing is yet known: the last deadline, after some extensions, was set for 30 September but the document has not yet been approved.

The rip-off is then double if we consider that, while we shoot ourselves in the foot holding the 20 platforms still, on the other side of the sea the Croats continue to extract without getting too many problems. Result: the reserves are emptied the same, the environmental impact remains the same, and in the meantime we pay the bill ten times the price of gas. “It is like a glass with two straws: there is us and the countries that overlook the Adriatic – insists Guerra – Whoever is in front of us continues to suck, so even if we stand still, the glass empties”. Result: Italy depends on foreign hydrocarbons, ending up being at the mercy of rising prices. In Murano, for example, in September a glass craftsman paid 13 thousand euros for the consumption of methane necessary to keep the ovens running. In October, with the same consumption, the bill jumped to 48 thousand euros.