Boom of foreigners and ghetto schools: what happens between the desks

On the rise the educational establishments with more than 30% of students with foreign citizenship, concentrated in particular in Northern Italy and in kindergartens. Even if they are still only 6.8% of the total school structures, from kindergarten to high school. The 30% threshold was set in 2010 by the Ministry of Education.

Where the 30% threshold is exceeded

As reported by Italia Oggi, there are 3,809 schools concentrated above all in Northern Italy and nursery schools. The data in question were taken from the Mi report concerning students of foreign citizenship in the 2019/20 school year, recently published online on the government website. The pupils in question represent 10.3% of the entire school population, or 877,000 students out of a total of 8,484,000 who attended Italian schools last year, originating from almost 200 countries in the world but with 45.4 % from Europe. In our country, 65.4% would have been born. Children and boys foreigners which, however, are missing in 17.9% of schools, equal to 9,939 institutes. There is a slight decrease compared to the previous year, when it was 18.3%. While 58.3% of schools (32,314) have up to 15% of foreign students (58.9% in 2018/2019) and 17% (9,403) have between 15 and 30% (16.4% in 2018/2019). In the remaining 6.8% of Italian schools, the number of foreign students exceeds 30% of the total.

In 2.9% of schools, that is 2,033 institutions, the percentage is between 30% and less than 40%, while in 1.5% it exceeds 40%, equal to 1,886 schools. However, the number of institutions in which pupils of migratory origin represent the majority are increasing. In one year, the schools with over 50% increased from 805 to 880, of which over half (550) are nursery schools. Followed by 289 primary, +42 compared to the previous school year. The nursery school is therefore once again the most critical area because it has a high number of schools without foreign children, 28.3%, and with a presence that exceeds the 30% threshold (8.4%) . Precisely with regard to this last figure, we are talking about 1,914 maternal (940 between 30% and 39%, 974 over 40%).

Primary school

At the primary over 5.7% of schools exceed the threshold, 1,182 (between 30-39% are 620, over 40% 563), a slight increase compared to the previous 5.4%. In middle school the threshold is exceeded in 4.6% of schools, equal to 366 (246 between 30-39%, 120 over 40%). Percentage similar to high schools: 4.4%, equal to 347 institutes (227 at 30-39%, 120 over 40%). Institutions over 30% are located at Northern Italy. Precisely, we find 1,041 in Lombardy, equal to 13.3% of schools in the region; 557 in Emilia Romagna (16.2%); 475 in Veneto (10.9%); 10.8% in Liguria. The report also reports a constant slight increase in classes with over 30% of foreign students: they were 5.3% in 2016/17, they rose to 5.6% in 12017/18, to reach 5.9% % in 2018/19 and reach 6.1% in 2019/20.

The data also take into consideration students of migratory origin born in Italy, a condition for which the law allows an exception to the 30% ceiling. If these are excluded from the count, the over 30% classes are reduced to 0.5%, with a peak in Piedmont (9.7%) and Friuli Venezia Giulia (9.1%). Among schools, it is the primary school that has the highest percentage of classes, 9.5%, but the lowest if only students born abroad are considered, 0.3%. As for the high school situation, as Mi explains, this one “It should be examined in relation to the different educational paths, because foreign students are directed mainly towards institutions professional and technicians “. 22.5% enroll in vocational training, 12.5% ​​in vocational schools and 9.3% in technicians, against only 4.7% who prefer to choose a high school.

What changes during the school process