Boom or failure? Is there a chance for Bitcoin to hit $ 100,000 in 2022?

The internet is full of Bitcoin (BTC) price predictions. For example, some analysts believe that the flagship cryptocurrency will reach $ 1 million per coin over the next 10 years, while others believe that the price of BTC will eventually drop to zero.

Without dwelling on predictions that are five or more years ahead of us, let’s focus on what Bitcoin could do in, say, the next six months. Again, forecasts vary drastically. For example, Antoni Trenchev, the founder of Nexo Finance, sees the price of Bitcoin reach $ 100,000 by mid-2022.

On the other end of the spectrum is Sussex University professor Carol Alexander, who thinks the price of Bitcoin could drop as low as $ 10,000, thus wiping out all 2021 gains.

Bitcoin has moved practically in the middle between these two extremely distant forecasts: currently the price of a single BTC is around 36,500 dollars.

BTC / USD, weekly chart. Source: TradingView

Circulation of Bitcoin will increase by an average of 6.25 BTC every 10 minutes until the next halving in early 2024. This means that miners will produce around 900 BTC each day, meaning that by the end of June 2022 there will be a total of 162,900 new BTCs.

This would push the supply of Bitcoin in circulation to around 19.078 million BTC. If BTC’s price reaches $ 100,000 by then, its total market capitalization would reach nearly $ 2,000 billion – up 128.50% from its opening year value of close to $ 875 billion.

Conversely, a decline to $ 10,000 would push the market capitalization of circulating BTCs to around $ 190 billion – a decline of $ 685 billion, or about 78%, since opening this year.

A question arises: is it really possible that Bitcoin is moving rapidly towards one of these two targets? In my opinion the answer is a BIG YES, especially since the price of BTC has been notoriously volatile in the past.

Bitcoin Quarterly Returns. Source: Coinglass

One question to consider is: Are investors ready to inject nearly $ 1 trillion into the Bitcoin market over the next six months? Trenchev believes they can do it because of the factor “cheap money“.

The devaluation of the sovereign currency remains a catalyst for interest

Investors will have noticed that the valuation of the US dollar has been recovering lately.

A popular economic indicator called the “US Dollar Index” measures the strength of the greenback against a weighted basket of six foreign currencies – the euro (EUR), the Japanese yen (JPY), the pound (GBP), the Canadian dollar. (CAD), the Swedish krona (SEK) and the Swiss franc (CHF) – rose more than 7% to 96.22 last year.

Weekly movements of the US Dollar Index. Source: TradingView

However, it should be emphasized that the dollar’s valuation only increased against fiat currencies; against commodities it continues to lose battle after battle.

For example, a recent report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that consumers paid 7% more for everyday items in December 2021 than 12 months ago. In other words, inflation in the world’s largest economy has risen to levels never seen before 1982.

This proves that the dollar is none other than the best of the weak boxers, competing against six even weaker boxers. Sure, the dollar has won the challenges against all of them, but it has also escaped real competition.

Speaking of competition, let’s compare its value with a more scarce commodity, gold.

Fiat currencies vs. gold, from 1990 to today. Source: VOIMA

The image above also shows that almost all fiat currencies have lost their polish against gold. The big elephant in the room is inflation which benefits investors who have hoarded the precious metal – or any hard cash equivalent – against the current downtrend in currencies such as the dollar.

There are currently approximately $ 40 trillion in circulation in the markets, which includes all physical money and money deposited in savings and checking accounts. Investments, derivatives and cryptocurrencies instead exceed 1.3 billion dollars.

So yes, there are enough green bucks available in the market to pump Bitcoin another trillion dollars, so that its cost per unit goes up to $ 100,000 over the next six months.

Why hasn’t BTC already hit $ 100,000?

Before even considering this topic, it is wiser to look at the performance of the Bitcoin market cap over the years.

BTC / USD, six-month candles. Rallies above 100 billion are highlighted. Source: TradingView

In the six-month chart above, it can be seen that there hasn’t been a single case where Bitcoin’s market capitalization has increased by more than $ 1 trillion. Likewise, there hasn’t been a single case in which the market’s valuation of Bitcoin fell by more than $ 190 billion in six months, as needed in the event of a drop in the price of BTC to $ 10,000.

While it does not rise or fall dramatically, the Bitcoin market – as per historical data – attracts more capital than it spits out, indicating why its price per unit has appreciated more than 14,250% from January 2014 to the present.

Now, back to the “why it didn’t happen” topic, there seems to be only one answer: uncertainty. And the uncertainty has many ramifications, ranging from regulatory woes to fears that the Bitcoin market may need a correction after a rally that has been going on for nearly two years.

The Fed’s “taper tantrum” reduced investor confidence

The most frequently discussed reason for Bitcoin’s recent drop from $ 69,000 to $ 34,000 is the decision by the US Federal Reserve to end its $ 120 billion-a-month asset purchase program earlier than expected. This should be followed by at least three increases in interest rates from their current near-zero levels.

These loosened monetary policies ended up injecting an estimated $ 6.5 trillion since the coronavirus-induced global market crash in March 2020. As a result of excess liquidity, the dollar’s value has fallen as riskier assets, including Bitcoin, have become ballistically bullish.

According to Michael Howell, founder of Crossborder Capital, the excess funds in the market “they also had to go somewhere“.

Monetary supply M2. Source: TradingView

As the Fed eases its quantitative easing policy to tame inflation, it effectively removes excess dollars from the market. And when the markets – hypothetically – run out of cash, they collect it by selling their most profitable investments, be it stocks, real estate, Rolex watches or crypto.

Therefore, the next six months could prove to be a swing between who needs cash and who doesn’t. Dollar devaluation-driven inflation could hold back many investors from selling their assets, including Bitcoin. But with the Fed shutting down the liquidity plug, cryptocurrency markets may have a hard time attracting new money.

This leaves Bitcoin with investors and companies that have an excess of cash in their treasury, money they are trying to distribute into easily liquidated assets.

So far, Bitcoin has attracted big names like Tesla, Square, MicroStrategy, and others. So, of course, it would at least take the willingness of a popular Wall Street firm to add Bitcoin to its wealth to enable BTC’s push to $ 100,000.

Waiting for the boom in “retail” users

Meanwhile, as inflation creeps into people’s daily lives, the ability to adopt durable goods to protect savings could also mean a boon to the Bitcoin market. For example, BTC’s climb to $ 69,000 last year coincided with an unprecedented spike in interest from retail users, according to a report from Grayscale Investment.

The US firm interviewed 1,000 investors and found that 59% were interested in buying Bitcoin. 55%, on the other hand, declared that they had already purchased the asset between December 2020 and December 2021.

Bitcoin addresses with a non-zero balance. Source: Glassnode

Boom or failure? Here are the possible scenarios

If Bitcoin were to hit $ 100,000 by the end of June 2022, here’s what should happen:

The M2 money supply remains at an all-time high.

Projected interest rate hikes fail to keep inflation below the Fed’s 2% target.

The number of non-zero Bitcoin wallets continues to rise to new all-time highs.

More companies are adopting BTC

Conversely, Bitcoin could plummet to $ 10,000 if:

Long-term investors decide to sell Bitcoin to raise cash.

Regulatory problems are emerging and a sharp correction in share prices also has negative effects on the crypto market.

An unexpected event occurs that hinders Bitcoin’s growth, as in the case of March 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment or trade carries a risk, you should conduct your research when making a decision.