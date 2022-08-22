Boom! places the Sindulfos on the brink of expulsion

Will the team from Zaragoza be left without a final pot?

The third team with the most participations in boomwe talk about The Sindulfs, is intended for the expulsion In September. Or at least that’s what several viewers and experts of the format predict, who have seen how the Zaragoza team it has lowered its level and they have shown that the same cunning with which they began their story is no longer the same.

The reason why many believe that next month the team made up of: Jesus, Miguel, Vicente and Raul they will be eliminated and without Bote home, it has its own name. They call themselves The Pegoletesand it is the new revelation team that threatens the permanence of the group whose battle cry is, “!anachronopete!”

Los Pegoletes are Boom’s new breakout team, threatening the continuity of Los Sindulfos in Boom.

Los Pegoletes teach Los Sindulfos and predict their expulsion from Boom

While the team led by Jesús lost and their fourth black bomb exploded, Los Pegoletes without one less member managed to deactivate the explosive device, and thus prevail over Los Sindulfos. The performance given by the new team left everyone stunned, especially Los Zaragozans who saw how a quartet of rookies was making them look ridiculous.

If it continues like this, Los Pegoletes could be unseated Los Sindulfos, and thus ruin their streak of more than 170 programs in a row. Let’s remember that the team from Zaragoza is still in the third box of the teams with the most presentations in Boom. That record is still held by Los Lobos with 505, followed by Los Dispersos with 324.

What was the question with which Los Pegoletes defeated Los Sindulfos?

The last black bomb was about the seventh art, and the new team used their knowledge in Hollywood cinema to rule out the wrong answers one by one. The specific question was “Who got the Oscar for best actress in her first nomination?”

The options were between: Sandra Bullock, Jodie Foster, Natalie Portman, Cate Blanchett, and Kate Winslet. The team ruled out the actress from Virginia, who won the Academy Award for her memorable performance in The Blind Side, in Spanish, A Possible Dream, a 2009 film.