“Boom risk of flu and allergies”

Without the obligation of masks outdoors there will perhaps be a sense of freedom. But the safety it will be apparent. Because, among seasonal flu viruses and pollen, which in a few weeks will give allergy sufferers a lot of trouble, the risk of being damaged will still be high. So, keeping the mask in your pocket, according to experts, is not a good idea.

Experts: “continuing to use masks is common sense”

“Certainly we must understand that masks are useful for protecting us from many viruses,” he explains Massimo AndreoniDirector of Infectious diseases of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic of Rome and scientific director of Simit (Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases) “Obviously in this period we are talking above all about Sars Cov 2, but in reality the masks are an important barrier for respiratory tract infections, that is, for all diseases that are transmitted by the respiratory route. Let’s not forget that in some parts of the world wearing them is a habit ».

So, even if from Friday 11th they are no longer mandatory outdoors, continuing to use them would be a gesture of common sense. “If we learn to wear them when we are cold, to prevent infecting others” remarks Andreoni “and then we also use them when we want to avoid getting a disease, we will be able to protect us and all those around us”.

However, the declining number of Covid patients seems to point towards greater freedom. “As for this moment, certainly the number of cases has decreased significantly enough, so the risk of meeting infected people has clearly decreased. But we must always pay a minimum of attention because »recalls Andreoni« this risk remains even outdoors, where there are gatherings. The use of the mask remains fundamental “.

Worry about the return of the flu

In reality, it is not only Covid that is worrying. “The mask can still be useful, because other viruses, such as the flu, for example,” he warns Enrico Maggipast president of the Italian Society of Allergy, asthma and clinical immunology (Siaaic) and honorary professor of the University of Florence «This year the flu has not been seen much, but it may happen that in a condition of ‘free all’ it eventually comes out. Therefore, I would recommend continuing to use the masks. After all, it is a question of waiting up to a couple of months to protect yourself from other pathogens ». In fact, flu viruses were also kept at bay last year thanks to face masks.

«The risk now is to see very varied strains that can therefore cause various problems» remarked Maggi. And we will probably make few even towards this year’s mutated virus. Therefore, the risk is to find a virus against which we have no type of protection, or in any case a reduced antibody response. In short, it is likely to have even more influence banal may have worse than usual outcomes in the unvaccinated ».

More attention for children and allergy sufferers

The issue concerns in particular the least protected, namely i children. “Other viruses and bacteria can emerge, albeit at much lower levels, especially in schools. The little ones “, the past president of Siaaic reiterates,” infect each other, and therefore it is almost inevitable that the virus will circulate “. Then there is also the chapter of allergic “For the moment there are only cypress pollen, which is not easily found. But they will soon arrive. And then surely we must not forget that in big cities there is it smogwhich is an irritating event, activates the epithelia in various ways, and therefore represents a complication for any respiratory event ».

One in 30 people are positive

In short, it is better not to abandon the good habits learned during the pandemic. “Right now,” he remembers Maggi “We have almost 2 million covid positives circulating, then there are the unknown ones, and they are no small thing, it means that one in 30 people are positive. Basically, if you go to a supermarket, at least you will find a couple ». Gatherings, moreover, are possible everywhere. «In Rome, for example» observed Maggi, «there are overflowing subways. Inside the vehicles they all have masks, but if they then remove it as soon as they get off, the risks of contagion remain high ». In short, this is not the time to keep them in your pocket. “A certain risk of contagion is still evident,” he stresses Fabrizio Pregliascoresearcher of General and Applied Hygiene of theUniversity of Milan “The epidemic is not over yet. We are in a phase of decline, but not yet of calm, which will probably arrive at the end of February. Of course, there is a desire for normality, but we must not confuse it with a free all. We must still behave with great caution ».