boom vaccines to avoid the lockdown. The Pass is back in Denmark

There Denmark, which in mid-September had reopened everything, without restrictions or controls, returns to the prudent line: the government restores the obligation of Crown pass, equivalent of our Green pass, to go to the restaurant and disco. The cases of Covid are increasing, even if an excellent percentage of vaccinated people are avoiding serious repercussions in hospitals and deaths are on average 3 per day, in a nation that has the same number of inhabitants as Lazio. In Austria and Germany, on the other hand, they call it the 2G and 3G system, but the cellular network has nothing to do with it. It is a way to measure the severity of restrictions. When the 3G mode is in effect you can go to a restaurant, hairdresser or a nightclub indoors if you are vaccinated or have passed the infection, but if you have carried out an antigen test, just like in Italy with the Green pass. Since yesterday, Austria, where the incidence is skyrocketing (over 600 weekly cases per hundred thousand inhabitants, 10 times those of our country) has switched to the 2G system: all public activities can only be accessed with a vaccine or natural immunity, the antigen testing is not enough. In fact, these are limitations that affect only the No vax. Austria has also chosen the hard line in terms of controls.

Police for compliance with the rules

The Minister of the Interior, Karl Nehammer, has decided to employ more police officers to verify compliance with the rules: there will be 4,000 officers on duty and 800 who will have the specific task of hunting down those who do not respect the 2G rules or who uses fake certificates (500 have already been found). Squeezed on workplaces where the 3G rule applies, therefore similar to our Green pass. With the turning point of Austria, but also of many other countries, the catchphrase of those who oppose green certification, according to which a tool of this type exists only in Italy, is deflated. In Austria, only 63.5 percent completed the vaccination cycle: in the last hours long queues of people rushed to immunize themselves, convinced both by the entry into force of the 2G system and by the increase in the number of positives, hospitalizations and deaths .

Germany

In neighboring Germany, the 2G system (limitations reserved for unvaccinated people) is in force only in some lands. The parties of the new coalition that will lead the country after Merkel (SPD, FPD and Verdi) do not support a national line of rigor. In particular, the FPD liberals oppose more incisive anti-Covid measures and instead demand the restoration of free antigen tests. On this, a debate is underway in the country: the free of charge tests had been removed by the outgoing government, thus hoping to incentivize vaccinations given the low percentage of immunized people, 67 percent, lower than that of countries such as Italy, Spain. and Portugal. There was no increase in injections, the focus is on free tampons. But the virus runs for what the Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, has called “the pandemic of the unvaccinated”. The weekly incidence is 201 per 100 thousand inhabitants, four times that of Italy. The German system is fragmented and different rules apply in each land. Saxony, where the vaccine rate is much lower, 57 per cent, and the incidence is more than double the national one, uses the 2G system, which local media refer to as “the last card before the lockdown”. Another example: Bavaria (600 hospitalized in intensive care, 50 percent more than the whole of Italy), has stricter and more varied rules: 3G Plus (not worth the antigenic, but only the molecular buffer) for the restaurant; in the disco 2G restrictions. In France the curve rises, albeit not in an overwhelming way, but the masks are back at school. The crisis in Eastern Europe continues also due to a very low percentage of vaccinated people. An example: Croatia has decided on new restrictions, the No vax protests have already begun, but in one day 46 deaths were counted (Croatia with just 4 million inhabitants has more deaths than Italy which has 60 million). Covid has also arrived in the palaces of power: the Deputy Prime Minister Maric and the Minister of the Economy Gold were positive. The neighboring Slovenia has introduced the obligation of an equivalent instrument to our Green pass for public places. The discos have been closed. Also for the “only in Italy” series.