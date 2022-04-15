Boone and Judge on home runs by Vladimir Guerrero

The Dominican first baseman tilesVladimir Guerrero Jr., recovered from a cut on the middle finger of his right hand to shake three home runs in New Yorktwo of them against All-Star starter Gerrit Cole, and led his team to a 6-4 victory over the yankees.

After stealing the show at Yankee Stadium, Aaron Boone and Aaron Judgemanager and player of Yankees, reacted to the historic night of Vladdy Jr. and his three home runs that exploded in one of the most important scenarios in the history of the Major Leagues. This was said by the Judge and the leader of the Mules:

“It’s a bat from another world … One of the best hitters in the world.” Boone said at the end of the game in the Big Apple. For his part, Judge also praised the Quisqueyan, although he regretted that he was against his Yankees: “Wow, that was impressive. I wish it was against another team and I could have seen it on TV.”

The Dominican and second in the voting for MVP last season homered against Cole in the first inning. He accidentally got his hand stepped on during a play at first in the second inning, then hit a panning two-run drive off Cole in the third inning. Finally, he opened the eighth inning with a 443-foot shot against Nicaraguan Jonathan Loáisiga to complete his third of homers.