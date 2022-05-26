Boosie Badazz says a Drake verse is more important than a JAY-Z verse

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

There will always be a gap between old and new in Hip Hop. Generations have their opinions on certain things, and most of the time the two sides can’t agree on anything Hip Hop related.

Boosie Badazz recently stirred the pot with the generations in a recent chat with Vlad TV. The show’s infamous host has gone on the tangent to show his love to the platforms that have followed him, leading Boosie to say he loves seeing the new generation prosper in his own way, despite the fact that some older people disagree with their methods.

“I don’t see how people can’t be happy for themselves unless you’re happy in life,” Boosie said.

Vlad went on to explain that the older generation must hate the amount of money the youngsters get, and Boosie wasted no time in agreeing with that sentiment.

“Niggas just gotta stop hating, everybody got their time to shine,” Boosie said. “Just like they screwed up, most of them will screw up the same way. When people do that, I think they should just stand up and say, ‘I screwed up. I think that’s rather the older guy who doesn’t have to shit on the young artist.

The conversation then shifted to a JAY-Z feature that holds weight these days because of how it embraces the next generation. Vlad claimed Hov’s verses still ring true, but Boosie had someone else in mind who might be more valuable with the current generation.

“A Jay-Z feature is always considered one of the most important features you can get,” Vlad said, prompting Boosie to respond, “Drake.” It’s no secret what a 6 God feature can do for an artist as fans have seen with the likes of Jack Harlow, Yung Bleu, Blocboy JB and more.

When he’s not releasing head-turning lyrics, Hov shares stories about some of his old friends that fans want to hear, like the late Notorious BIG giving him the idea to move to Atlanta, Georgia.

