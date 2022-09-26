Boosted, LeBron reacts to Rihanna’s huge announcement!

At the dawn of the start of the Lakers’ training camp, LeBron James is taking advantage of his last hours of freedom to browse social networks. He also couldn’t help but express his immense excitement following the viral comeback… of Rihanna!

As he likes to remind us so much, he represents much more than just an athlete. A true international rockstar, LeBron James therefore attracts beautiful people during its NBA meetings, and has done so for years. A finding that is all the more true since his arrival in Los Angeles, where celebrities jostle to attend Lakers home games.

Rihanna on the SuperBowl LVII poster, LeBron exults

The Staples Center thus regularly sees pretty names fill its spans to encourage the King and his teammates. Some renowned artists, for example, regularly respond to the invitation, like Rihanna. Because if the Barbadian singer may not place herself as the biggest basketball fan in the world, her love for LBJ is no longer to be proven:

Rihanna’s LeBron fandom is on another level 😂 (via @Rihannatonyz19/IG) pic.twitter.com/vc3da4Uize — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2020

An assiduous spectator of LeBron’s matches, RiRi will however have difficulty following the clash between the Lakers and the Warriors on February 11. And for good reason, since she will then be preparing for the big meeting that will await her the next day, namely… the SuperBowl half-time show! An event that she herself announced on Twitter a few hours ago, and that James will obviously not want to miss under any circumstances!

🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 LFG!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/TJePWYyGo5 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 25, 2022

🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 GO!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

A reaction worthy of that of Rihanna’s fans, who had regretted her retirement from the scene for many years. LeBron could therefore make the trip to Phoenix to attend this show which once again promises to be grandiose, and attend his second “halftime show” in a row. The interpreter of “Diamonds” will however have to set the bar very high for cheer up the Chosen One as much as last year !

After Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem or even 50 Cent, it is therefore Rihanna who will provide the show during the half-time of the next SuperBowl. It’s up to her to prepare a show worthy of the name to prove to be up to the great expectations that LeBron places in her!