booster after 4 months, under 18 …

Third dose of anti-Covid vaccine, when to get it? It is urgent to clarify the timing of administration of the recall of the preparation against Coronavirus and, in this regard, we use the circular issued by the Ministry of Health and signed by its director general of Prevention, Gianni Rezza. “In light of the current evidence on the epidemiological impact related to the greater spread of variant B.1.1.529 (Omicron) and on the efficacy of the booster dose in preventing symptomatic forms of Covid-19, supported by the aforementioned variant – reads the document – it is represented that the administration of the booster dose in favor of the subjects for which it is recommended, with the vaccines and relative dosages authorized, will be possible after a minimum interval of at least four months (120 days) from the completion of the cycle primary or from the last event (to be understood as administration of the only / last dose or diagnosis of infection in the case of subjects vaccinated before or after a Sars-CoV-2 infection, according to the relative indications) “.

Basically, the green light for the booster after 4 months, while for what concerns children and young people, the recall will be inoculated to all those belonging to the age group between 16 and 17 years and frail 12-15 year olds, as approved by the CTS of the Italian Agency of drug (Aifa).

THIRD DOSE, WHEN TO DO IT? TIMES AND DOSES OF VACCINE RECALL FOR THE YOUNGEST

Deepening the question of the third dose for boys, in the note taken up by Adnkronos it is clearly stated that “The administration of a dose of Comirnaty vaccine is recommended Pfizer/ Biontech, at a dosage of 30 mcg in 0.3 ml, as a booster of a primary cycle, regardless of the vaccine used for the same, to all objects of the age group 16-17 years and to subjects of the age group 12-15 years with high fragility motivated by concomitant / pre-existing pathologies, with the same timing provided for the subjects from 18 years of age “.

