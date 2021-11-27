Booster recommended for everyone (even Moderna)

Booster vaccination is now recommended for the entire population, therefore also for people under 65 and over 16. This was decided by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), together with the Federal Commission for Vaccinations (CFV), in light of the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Switzerland.

Green light from Swissmedic also for Moderna

The recommendation comes after Swissmedic approved the booster vaccination today, from 18 years of age, also for the Moderna preparation (Pfizer’s had already been approved from the age of 16). By extending the booster vaccination to all young people from the age of 16 and adults in the current epidemic situation, the FOPH and CFV recommendation “pursues the objective of helping to avoid overloading the health system”.

Over 350 thousand people vaccinated with the third dose

Until now, we recall, booster vaccination was primarily recommended for people over 65 and younger people with pre-existing serious illnesses. For these age groups and for particularly exposed health professionals, the cantons have already started the administration of booster vaccinations, with over 350 thousand people who have already been vaccinated, the FOPH specifies in a note. With the new green light from Bern, the cantons can now formally proceed with the distribution of the third dose to the remaining population. The cantons will communicate when it will be possible to make an appointment for the recall.