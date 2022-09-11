Boots with stockings: the favorite combination of Autumn-Winter 2022

The boots with stockings They have conquered the cinema and the most important catwalks of the 20th century and, today, they are the star combination in all the wardrobes of lovers of street style. Thus, this duo is positioned (again) as one of the favorite trends for dress with style, personality and comfort, thanks to its absolutely versatile style with various design and color options.

It is evident, the Autumn-Winter trends of the catwalks They have completely transformed the way of wearing good boots, adapting them to multiple contexts and styles, thanks to their ideal pair, the stockings. Although it could be thought that the hegemony of the classic fishnet tights during the past year it would give way to a more or less rapid disappearance, the truth is that the catwalk proposals continue the commitment to weaves (Gucci) and woven ones (Hermès), although the classic plains and finishes reminiscent of the eighties such as glass (Bronx and Banco, Badgley Mischka) have also had space in absolutely varied looks. But this little guide, which must be taken as inspiration and not as a universal law, is not focused so much on the pairing of garments as on the boots: they will be the ones that truly determine what type of stocking will be worn on each occasion.

How to wear boots with tights in Autumn-Winter 2022?

Surely, the lovers of these pieces will know that the boots with stockings they were one of the most seen combinations in the late 90s. However, with the evolution of fashion, personalities such as Kate Moss, Sarah Jessica Parker and Keira Knightley used to wear them in a casual way during the 2000s. The catwalks have confirmed the return of this duo that has conquered the hearts of the best dressed.

stockings with booties