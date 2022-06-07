Borat’s daughter, Maria Bakalova, will have an important role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Oscar-nominated actress for her role in the sequel to Borat, Maria Bakalovahas just confirmed his joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a key role for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The movie director, James Gunnhad recently teased the mysterious surprise participation of an “unannounced actor” in the cast of the long-awaited third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Though it’s yet to be confirmed if Bakalova was the secret star or if there are any other major cameos ahead of us, Gunn tweeted in reference to the news: “Yeah yeah yeah okay I guess I should be surprised it took them this long. get this. Maria Bakalova is amazing,” said the director.

While the plot of the third movie has been kept under wraps, we do know that this will be the last in the series of movies. Guardians of the Galaxy, so we will see some kind of closure accompanied by the kind of adventures that the filmmaker and his stars accustomed us to. In any case, we will have a previous meeting with the intergalactic team later this year, since it is will premiere a Christmas special.

The first two films centered on the Guardians of the Galaxythat is, the original 2014 film and its 2017 sequel, jointly raised over $1.6 billion worldwide. The “Vol. 3” of the saga recently finished filming, and the film is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 5, 2023, starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki Y Will Poulter. As we revealed last week, the revelation of Portuguese origin of Suicide SquadDaniela Melchior also joined the cast.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. II, the last installment we saw of the intergalactic heroes

Rising Bulgarian actress Bakalova recently found success when she played the iconic character Blade of Sasha Baron Cohen, Borat, in its 2020 sequel. The role earned the actress several accolades (including an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress) as well as a strong presence in the industry. In addition to the third installment of the MCU’s group of heroes, the actress’s upcoming projects include Bodysuits Bodysuits from A24, which got good reviews at SXSW, and The Honeymoonin which she is also a producer.

