Borat’s daughter, Maria Bakalova, will have an important role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Oscar-nominated actress for her role in the sequel to Borat, Maria Bakalovahas just confirmed his joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a key role for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The movie director, James Gunnhad recently teased the mysterious surprise participation of an “unannounced actor” in the cast of the long-awaited third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Though it’s yet to be confirmed if Bakalova was the secret star or if there are any other major cameos ahead of us, Gunn tweeted in reference to the news: “Yeah yeah yeah okay I guess I should be surprised it took them this long. get this. Maria Bakalova is amazing,” said the director.

