Border between Belarus and Poland, Lukashenko threatens to stop gas transit to the EU – Corriere.it

from Irene Soave

If Europe proceeds to new sanctions as threatened, the Belarusian dictator threatens to close the Yamal-Europe pipeline. “What would happen if we turned off the gas? I advise the brainless to think before speaking “

The Belarusian dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko, in these days at the center of an international crisis triggered by the crowding of hundreds of migrants on the border between Belarus and Poland, threatened to stop gas transit to Europe via the Yamal-Europe pipeline if the EU expands sanctions as he promises to do, and if Poland will continue with the closure of the border. This was reported by the Russian news agency Tass, citing in turn the Belarusian Belta. “We supply heat to Europe, and what’s more, they threaten to close the border. What if we cut off the natural gas supply there? ” Lukashenko said.

The Minsk dictator is accused by Brussels – with clear video evidence of Belarusian military accompanying lines of people at the border – of orchestrating the flow of migrants who massed on the border to put pressure and destabilize the European Union. This is while EU member states have found an agreement in principle to broaden the legal framework for sanctions against Belarus to those who favor the illegal smuggling of migrants to the European Union; and for the first time – emerges from the meeting between the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki – the Polish request for a wall along the eastern border it is no longer considered inadmissible.

“Poland is threatening us with the closure of the border,” said Lukashenko. «I say: feel free to do it, there will be fewer immigrants who will come from here. This is not the problem, ”he said. Then he warned: «What happens if we close the transit (of gas) through Belarus? It cannot pass through Ukraine since the Russian border is closed there. There are no routes through the Baltic countries. If we close it for the Poles and the Germans, then what will happen? We should stop at nothing to protect our sovereignty and independence, ”underlined Lukashenko. “While we keep Europe warm, they threaten us to close our border. And what happens if we block gas supplies to them? So I advise the leaders of Poland, Lithuania and others without brains to think before they speak, ”he concluded.