Border between Belarus and Poland, work on the “anti-migrant” wall begins

There Poland will begin to build a wall on the border with the Belarus in December. The government of Warsaw in the midst of migrant crisis with Minsk. The works are expected to be completed in the first half of next year, the Polish Interior Ministry said in a statement yesterday. The ministry said the contracts will be signed by December 15 and that work on the border will begin later this month, running 24 hours a day in three shifts. The barrier has an estimated cost of 353 million euros and is expected to stretch 180 kilometers, about half the total length of the border between Poland And Belarus. Last month, Parliament gave its green light to build the barrier.

For the Interior Minister of Warsaw, Mariusz Kaminski, the construction of the wall on the border with Belarus “is an absolutely strategic and priority investment for the security of the nation and its citizens”. And always yesterday the EU Council has given the green light to a new package of sanctions against Minsk, a «decision that reflects the determination of the European Union to resist the exploitation of migrants for political ends. We are rejecting this inhuman and illegal practice. At the same time, we continue to underline the unacceptable repression by the regime against its own population and we will respond accordingly, “said the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs. Josep Borrell.

The President of the Republic also spoke on the tragedy of the refugees Sergio Mattarella: “What is happening in several places on the borders of the Union is disconcerting,” the Head of State said yesterday at the inauguration of the academic year of the University of Siena. “The gap between the great principles proclaimed and the neglect of the hunger and cold to which human beings are exposed at the borders of the Union is surprising.”

