border crisis threatens EU stability

Is Belarus behind the flow of migrants? – “This hybrid attack by the Lukashenko regime is aimed at all of us. We will not be intimidated and we will defend peace in Europe with our NATO and EU partners,” added Morawiecki. The thought of Poland, shared not only by the EU but also by the United States and NATO, is in fact clear: there is the Belarusian regime of Lukaschenko behind the migration crisis that on Monday saw, in the village of Kuznica Bialostocka, on the border between Poland and Belarus, the Polish authorities reject at least 500 migrants. Migrants who had been escorted along the border networks by the Minsk army.

Tourist visas and promises to enter Europe – According to Europe and the US, in fact, Lukashenko would exploit the desperation of migrants, especially from Iraq and Syria, to shake Europe, to create instability and then accuse Poland of wanting to build walls and reject people fleeing the war. Some international media (including Guardian and BBC) have reported reports that in various Belarusian embassies in the Middle East tourist visas for Minsk are distributed or even travel packages offered by tourist agencies at the very high price of 10-15 thousand euros. With the promise, of course, to enter Europe.

Minsk rejects accusations and warns – All accusations that Belarus firmly denies. “The Belarusian Ministry of Defense considers the accusations by the Polish side to be groundless and unsubstantiated”, reads a statement from the Minsk Defense which accuses Poland of increasing the tension “deliberately”. Poland, for its part, insists and calls for sanctions. And from the Polish government there are not only denials but real warnings: “We want to warn the Polish side in advance against the use of any provocation to justify any illegal warlike actions” against migrants “, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

Poland calls for sanctions – Indeed, the Polish Foreign Ministry has called for the immediate adoption of sanctions against all individuals and entities that have played a role in the migrant crisis on the border with Belarus. “Sanctions must be immediately imposed on all individuals and entities involved in this horrific hybrid attack,” reads the Polish ministry’s Twitter account.

The position of the EU – “Our most urgent priority” is to turn off the taps of migrant arrivals “at Minsk airport”. This is what the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, writes on Twitter. “As we intensify contacts with partner countries, I will continue to give priority to protecting the integrity of our external borders,” adds Johansson. According to the European version, the Lukashenko regime organizes flights of asylum seekers for hybrid attacks on the borders of the European Union, in Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, in retaliation against EU sanctions.

NATO in solidarity with Poland – To confirm the unity of intentions and opinions between Polinia, Europe and NATO, comes the tweet of Jens Stoltenberg. “The use of migrants by Belarus as a hybrid tactic is unacceptable. NATO is in solidarity with Poland and all allies in the region”, wrote the NATO secretary general, describing the situation at the border as “serious”.