“Border crossings before escaping” – Corriere.it

Between 8 and 9 September Gabriel Alon Abutbul, arrested in Cyprus and Shmuel Pelege, grandfather of the child who survived the Mottarone, crossed the crossing with Switzerland several times. Extradition request submitted

For two days, on 8 and 9 September, Shmuel Peleg and Gabriel Alon Abutbul tested the control measures



in four border crossings

between Italy and Switzerland before choosing the one of Como-Chiasso through which on 11 September they reached the Lugano-Agno airport with the baby from which they took off on a private flight to Tel Aviv. Did they want to know if they were being followed by the police before the raid? Did they want to consider which escape route to choose? What is certain is that the two Israelis have acted as two subjects aware that they are about to commit a heinous crime. Alon was arrested on Thursday evening in Limassol

, the seaside town to the south in the Greek part ofisland of Cyprus

where he appears to reside and where he would have returned after the seizure with the same private flight used to bring little Eitan Biran, who is six years old, to Tel Aviv the only survivor of the tragedy of the Mottarone cable car

in which, among the 14 people who died, on 23 May there were also his parents, his 2-year-old brother and a great-grandfather. Peleg and Alon, according to the acting prosecutor of Pavia Mario Venditti and the substitute Valentina De Stefano, organized and planned the kidnapping probably immediately after the child was entrusted on May 24 to his paternal aunt Aya Biran, when he was still hospitalized in the Turin hospital where he remained hospitalized for a month after the accident.

For Peleg and his ex-wife Esther Cohen, that custody was intolerable: they wanted with all their strength that Eitan came to live with them in Israel, where he had been alone for the first two months of his life with his parents who then moved to Italy. For weeks, Peleg and Cohen repeatedly met their nephew, taking him from his aunt’s home in Travacò Siccomario where he was convalescing, bringing him back every time regularly after a few hours. Until September 11th. In the previous days, Alon had rented the Cessna of a German company on a private flight, cost well 46 thousand euros, he would then transport the two men and the child to Israel and then, Alon alone, to Cyprus. Alon met Peleg and Mrs. Cohen several times in Italy, starting at least from last summer. On 6 August he also presented himself at one of the hearings related to the appeals of the grandparents’ lawyers against the custody of Eitan, but was dismissed from the courtroom when the tutelary judge of Pavia realized that he was not a lawyer. The man, who uses the email address gabriel@blackwater.army, a domain that until 2011 was the name of the US mercenary company “Academi”, returns to Italy for the last time at 2.29 am on 8 September from Malpensa airport, as certified by the surveillance camera that films him as he passes the entrance gate. A few hours later it is already active.

The men of the Pavia mobile squad, directed by Giovanni Calagna, they ascertain that in the following hours he and Peleg, aboard a Hunday hired by Eitan’s grandfather, cross the border several times Italian-Swiss in both directions. At 11.41 they enter Switzerland from the Gaggiolo pass, which retrace on the contrary just over two hours later, at 14.01. The next day, 9 September, they pass through Gaggiolo again at 4.21 pm to return to Italy from Pizzamaglio at 6.36 pm. Immediately afterwards they do the opposite route: they go to the Swiss town at 7.12 pm, this time passing through Ponte Chiasso, and return about twenty minutes later, at 7.44 pm, from the Stabio-Gaggiolo pass. The definitive journey of 11 September will pass through Chiasso, but the two men and Peleg’s grandson will travel on a Golf. The previous Hunday, in fact, had been returned to the rental company on a pretext, according to investigators who suspect that Peleg and Alon wanted to get rid of a car they feared was being controlled, as it was, by a device installed by the police. In the role of Alon, the investigations say, he would not be just that of an accomplice, but that of Peleg’s right-hand man with organizational and operational tasks in the kidnapping of Eitan. From him “came a decisive contribution to the kidnapping of Eitan”, says Venditti, adding that “Eitan’s grandfather entrusted him to organize the procedure for the removal of the child in Travacò Siccomario, the journey to Lugano and then for the expatriation to Israel”. Back in Cyprus, however, he did not go to his home “but he was nowhere to be found at the official address, in fact he was sleeping at a hotel”, explain the investigators, the same hotel where he was captured by the Fast Team of the Cypriot police who he was monitoring through the tracks left by his cell phone. “We have filed an ordinary extradition request and the timing will depend on Cypriot justice. But we could also question him in Cyprus, directly us or through letters rogatory », explains Venditti. On the other hand, the question regarding Peleg’s position is different. The Israeli authorities received the extradition request sent by the Milan prosecutor’s office after the issuance of the precautionary order by the investigating judge of Pavia against Peleg and Alon. Unlike Alon, whose position will follow the procedures of the European Arrest Warrant, for Peleg it is an international arrest warrant which, however, is unlikely to be executed since Israel never does so against its own citizens. Meanwhile, we are waiting for the Israeli Supreme Court to definitively decide on the custody of Eitan’s aunt Aya Biran allowing the return of the child to Travacò Siccomario.

