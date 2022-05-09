Border fence advances in Dajabón and in 3 other provinces

Work on the intelligent perimeter fence being built by the Government on the border with Haiti is advancing on the four identified fronts, located in the provinces of Independencia, Pedernales, Elías Piña and dajabón.

According to a press release, in the province dajabón work is being done from pyramid 17 to 21 and five kilometers of the necessary roads have been prepared to transport the materials of the construction.

“The contractor has already cleaned, filled and compacted 800 meters of roads, close to pyramid number 18. This section is ready to start the base of the fence and the subsequent placement of the metal mesh,” the note indicates.

The administrative process subsequent to the award of the work and the execution of the engineering tasks, such as topographical surveys, layout and technical studies, which were carried out prior to the necessary excavations for the concrete pouring of the footing, were concluded. the fence

Also, simultaneously, the installation of the processing plant and the tests with the aggregates for the production of concrete in dajabón.

In the same way, the construction company expects the arrival of the steel and the meshes that were ordered to be manufactured very soon, with the special specifications established in the specifications of the work.

In Jimaní, Independencia province, the same process is being carried out on 830 meters of roads starting from pyramid number 248 in a northwesterly direction; and in Pedernales and Elías Piña, the installation of two camps has already begun, which will serve as support for the construction of the fence in those provinces, details the statement.

Also, progress has been made in assisting people who claim property rights along the way, a task in which a team of appraisers and surveyors from the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC), headed by engineer Ricardo Peña Acevedo, collaborates. Director of Expropriations and Appraisals.

The Government says that, in a preliminary report prepared with information from the Real Estate Jurisdiction, it establishes that in the 21.5 linear kilometers corresponding to sections 1 and 2 (Montecristi-dajabón), there is a territorial extension of 13,643,731 square meters, in twenty-six registered plots, seven in the name of the Dominican State, with some 11.8 million meters and nineteen private, of 1.7 million meters.

The first stage of this project contemplates the construction of 54 kilometers of physical fence, 19 watchtowers, 10 access gates and 54 kilometers of paths to patrol on both sides of the fence, which will be segmented into 6 sections distributed as follows: Section 1 and 2 in dajabón and Montecristi, with a length of 25.3 kilometers; section 3 in Elías Piña, with 3.5 kilometers; section 4 and 5