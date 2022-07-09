Border Patrol Agents Used ‘Unnecessary’ Force on Migrants in Del Rio, Texas, Report Finds | Univision Immigration News
Border Patrol agents on horseback confronted Haitian migrants who posed no threat with “unnecessary use of force” but did not “intentionally” beat them, according to a federal investigation into chaotic scenes at the Mexico border. and Texas condemned extensively last fall.
In a 511-page report released Friday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency blamed “lack of control and communication” for agents on horseback trying to block and move migrants during the heavy influx of Haitian migrants last September. in the Del Rio, Texas area.
Photos and videos of the incident appeared to show officers whipping Haitian migrants, sparking outrage among immigration and civil rights groups. The Joe Biden administration promised a broad investigation after even Democrats criticized such tactics with a racist undertone as the country’s policies were supposed to move away from former President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” years.
As part of the investigation, four Border Patrol agents — all placed in administrative roles since the beginning of the investigation — were recommended for some disciplinary action, according to senior CBP officials who spoke with reporters.
As of September 19, 2021, about 15,000 Haitian migrants crossed from Mexico into the United States and gathered in a camp under the international bridge. But that location was cleared days after the incident, amid mounting criticism.
They pushed migrants back, even though they were not a threat
Federal investigators said no migrants were whipped. Also that none were returned to Mexico or denied access to the United States during the 15 minutes that were aggressively blocked. An agent made an inappropriate comment related to the origin of the migrants, shouting “you use your women.” That same agent almost inadvertently hit a nearby child while he was chasing the migrant.
That use of force pushed some migrants back into the Rio Grande, even though they were already on U.S. soil and posed no threat, according to CBP officials.
Investigators did not speak to Haitian migrants in the course of their investigation, but used testimonies and court documents that make up the lawsuits filed against US authorities.
On the day of the incident with the migrants, the agents acted with the permission of their supervisor, who in turn did not obtain guidance from a higher level of Border Patrol, the report said. The radio communications were not recorded, which complicated the investigation.