Borderland filming begins in Glasgow

Production was announced today on Borderland, a film starring Aml Ameen, Colin Morgan, Sophia Brown, Mark Strong and Felicity Jones.

Production has started in Glasgow for the new revenge-packed action thriller, Borderlandswritten by the creator of the series TopBoy, Ronan Bennett and the Guard brothers.

Borderland will be released theatrically in non-Sky markets in 2022 and will be available on Sky Cinema in all Sky markets including the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland in 2022.

Borderlands will see Aml Ameen (I May Destroy You) and Colin Morgan (belfast) lead a cast with Felicity Jones (RogueOne)Mark Strong (1917)Sophia Brown (The Witcher: Blood Origin) and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Avengers: Endgame).

Synopsis

When a border ambush goes awry, a retired Irish paramilitary (Morgan) witnesses the fatal shooting of his pregnant wife by an SAS officer (Ameen). After outwitting the SAS, now wounded and left for dead, he escapes and exacts revenge on the dark and paranoid streets of 1970s London. Gritty and suspenseful, Borderlands is an adrenaline-charged thriller that will leave audiences weighing the true cost of revenge.

The team has said of the film

Chris Coen, producer of Upper Street, comments: “The best take time. Ronan wrote the first draft of Borderland in 2012 and here we are. I am beyond excited to film in Glasgow alongside my producing partners and realize the exciting vision of The Guard Brother with an incredible cast and crew.”

Tom and Charles Guard, directors of BorderlandsThey have said: “Borderland is a revenge-driven chase movie that fuses fast-paced action with a powerful message for our times. We are excited to bring this film to life on the streets of Glasgow and feel very fortunate to have assembled an incredible cast and a formidable crew.”

Julia Stuart, Head of Original Films at Sky, comments: “I am very excited to see Borderland go from script to screen when production begins in Glasgow. Packed with action, Borderland promises to keep you on the edge of your seat and I can’t wait to bring this tale of love, loss and revenge to Sky Cinema in 2022.”

Borderlands is directed by Tom and Charles Guard (The Uninvited)written by Ronan Bennett (top boy) and the Guard brothers. Borderland is an Upper Street, Stylopic, A Piecrust and Highland Midgie production, produced by Chris Coen, Brian Coffey, Rebecca Brown and Thorsten Schumacher and executive produced by Julia Stuart and Laura Grange at Sky and Norman Merry and Peter Hampden at LipSync. .