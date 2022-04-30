Borderlands movie shown behind closed doors at CinemaCon 2022

the movie of Borderlands produced by Lionsgate is shown in a first teaser trailer during the celebration of CinemaCon 2022, although unfortunately it has only been able to be enjoyed by the attendees of the event. However, from IGN they have shared some details and descriptions about this little look at the film adaptation of the hooligan Gearbox saga, which should arrive in sometime in this 2022.

According to the aforementioned medium, this first look at the film of Borderlands It barely lasted a minute, although it was enough to appreciate some of the main actors characterized as the characters of the video game. Apparently, the teaser featured Jack Black as Claptrap and Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Patricia Tannis, and Kevin Hart as Roland. The good news is that, as they comment, everything points to the essence of the work has been respected to the maximumfrom its peculiar artistic section, to its carefree tone.

More details about this first preview of Borderlands

To delve a little deeper into this first preview, the Slash Film medium has shared some new details such as Cate Blanchett being characterized by a striking bright red wig. Additionally, Roland’s character can be heard saying “nothing better than a little wham, bam, thanks, man” or Claptrap blurting out “whoopsie, you accidentally shot me in the face again.” Unfortunately, this is all we can comment on so far, although it seems that if the final product is faithful to this advance, we could be facing a competent adaptation.

“Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, returns to his home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the most powerful son of a bitch in the universe, Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team: Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), a ferocious pre-teen killer; Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tina’s muscular and rhetorical protector; Tannis (Curtis), a scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistent and cunning robot,” reads the synopsis.