Bored Ape’s metaverse is turning people into monkeys on Twitter

A little tour of Twitter will be enough to realize that monkey avatars abound. A huge community is sharing ape memes, while the acronym BAYC appears everywhere. All this movement gained momentum in the last week, as the launch date of Otherside, the metaverse of the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection of non-fungible tokens (NFT), one of the most popular today, was approaching.

On April 25, the developer of NFT projects, yugalabs, announced an auction of 55,000 virtual plots of his Otherside metaverse. Since then the craze broke out, as FOMO (fear of being left out) spread throughout the community and beyond.

The auction that was initially scheduled for the morning hours, now will start 12 hours later, at approximately 9 o’clock tonight, according to time in the Eastern United States, Mexico and Panama. The sale will be made through the official Otherside website.

Since the announcement of the auction, the community has become desperate to participate in an event that only a few can attend due to KYC checks or “know your customer” identity verification. And while that was happening, all items related to the promised metaverse have been increasing in price.

ApeCoin, the token of its metauniverse, has quadrupled its price since March 17when it was launched, and on April 28 it reached the historical maximum of USD 26.19.

In addition to this, the minimum sale price of the NFT of the “bored monkeys” reached a new all-time high by positioning itself at 152 ethers (ETH)i.e. almost $434,000 in the OpenSea non-fungible token market, according to The Block Research.

In the meantime, the 27 most expensive NFT sales are pieces that belong to the Bored Ape collectionas seen in DappRadar’s Top Sales List, where Yuga Labs dominates the scene with the highest sales of the top 130 slots.

His other spin-off project, the Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) collection of apes with grotesque melting faces, also featured among the highest-value digital pieces recorded on the list.

Bored Ape, an exclusive club for hipster apes

Every owner of a BAYC NFT has access to a community that identifies with each other, precisely by wearing a monkey avatar on their social networks. Having an ape face in his profile image is a symbol of prestige, it is an indication that that person belongs to an exclusive club.

In the past, an exclusive group of no more than 1,000 people, who were holders of digital pieces from BAYC and MAYC, were selected to participate in the APE Fest. It was a special date, owners of these collections, with The Strokes and Lil Baby, winners of the Grammy Award.

Now Yuga Labs seems to be applying the same dose of exclusivity that has served them so well, creating the expectation that their NFTs are only for a small group.

That was probably what prompted them to launch the new requirements to participate today in the auction of land from its metaverse Othersidewith which it could be creating a new elite that will now own its virtual lands.

Only those who verified their identity and showed that they were who they said they were, are the ones who will be able to participate in the auction, otherwise, there will be no way to have a presence in the land sale that will take place this weekend.

Who are authorized to buy virtual land they will have to have ApeCoin and ETH in their walletsand thus be able to pay for the land and the cost of gas fees.

Users will be allowed to purchase up to two pieces of virtual land in a single transaction in the first wave of sales, although this limit is expected to be expanded later, depending on the level of Ethereum gas fees, as detailed by the company. in a recent post.

The team behind BAYC established, at the last minute, that for today’s auction the value of the virtual lands of Otherside will start from a fixed price of 305 Ape Coins (around $6,100, based on the cryptocurrency price today).

Also, given the community demand for virtual land NFTs, Yuga Labs will allocate more time for users to perform their identity verification.

Talking about owners of NFTs from the BAYC and Mutant Ape collection will have the right to claim virtual land from Otherside within 21 days of today’s sale. These NFT owners do not need to have a verified wallet that has completed KYC checks, but will be able to do so without going through this process.