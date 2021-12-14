Boredom for actors who take their roles too seriously

“Almost every type of acting we see, on stage or on a screen, is a reiteration of Konstantin Stanislavski’s principles, or a reaction against them,” wrote critic Michael Billington in 2009. Even now, more than ten years after that sentence and more than a century after those principles were developed, it often is. In fact, there is a strong contrast between those who think that acting is a job like any other, which begins and ends every day, and those who understand it as a more all-encompassing, immersive and extreme experience, which requires devotion and sometimes even suffering. .

In an article of the Guardian, journalist Hadley Freeman argues that recently this second approach has become too prevalent, bordering on ridicule in some cases, writing that fortunately now someone is beginning to say that “the king is naked”, describing this philosophy “for what it is: pretentious, senseless, ostentatious and narcissistic ».

Freeman’s approach is that of method acting, which means many things and includes various nuances. In the sense with which many understand it, the method acting it is a recitative method of extreme identification, which asks actors and actresses to enter the characters they play by taking their accent, jargon, manners and thoughts as much as possible; and to get out of those characters as little as possible.

The method acting it’s actually more complex than that. Stanislavski, a Russian actor and director born in 1863 and founder of the Moscow Art Theater, developed his first form (the Stanislavski method) in the early twentieth century. From Russia the method arrived in Europe and then in New York, where it was welcomed and developed by some acting teachers of the Actors Studio, which had been founded in 1947 by the actor and director Elia Kazan. The most successful changes were those made by Lee Strasberg, an acting teacher who headed the Actors Studio from 1951 until the 1980s.

Simplifying the characteristics of a method that has changed over time and on which numerous essays have been written, Stanislavski’s idea was that an actor should seek within himself, in his memories or in his imagination, experiences that would allow him to relive in first person those of the character.

In his personal elaboration and layering of that method, Strasberg then emphasized the need for become as much as possible of your character, real or fictional, and to immerse yourself in his life. This is because, according to this approach, only by reliving certain experiences or immersing oneself in certain realities can one truly understand them. And understanding them is essential in order to be able to represent them faithfully.

Identification is the best known and best-known aspect of method acring. A few months ago GQ Robert De Niro celebrated in this way: «he brought the method acting at extreme levels. For Taxi Driver he really became a taxi driver, for the Godfather – Part II he learned Italian and lived in Sicily, to become Jake LaMotta in Wild bull he gained almost thirty kilos, for The acquittal he studied Latin and for New York, New York he learned to play the saxophone ».

More recently, the method acting it was adopted by Heath Ledger and Jared Leto, when they played the character of Joker with very different critical feedback: Ledger won the Oscar, Leto was mostly mocked. And even Leonardo DiCaprio said he did everything to immerse himself in his character in Revenant – Revenant: for example he ate – he who is vegan – raw bison meat, immersed himself in frozen rivers and slipped into the carcass of an animal. “I could name thirty or forty scenes that were some of the hardest I’ve ever done,” he said during the promotion of the film, for which he won his first and so far only Oscar.

Daniel Day-Lewis, Joaquin Phoenix, Shia LaBeouf, Adrien Brody and Christian Bale, known for the many kilos he happened to lose or gain in his career, are other famous recent exponents of this philosophy. Before them there had been Marlon Brando, Montgomery Clift, James Dean, De Niro, Al Pacino and Dustin Hoffman, who was said to be unbearable to the point of almost becoming harassing on the set of Kramer versus Kramer.

Among the actresses, Nicole Kidman is said to never have gone out of character for the duration of filming Nine Perfect Strangers, that Lady Gaga has been speaking English for months with an (in her opinion) Italian accent in view of House of Gucci and that on the set of The Iron Lady Meryl Streep spoke as if she were Margaret Thatcher. On the Guardian, Freeman wrote that according to her the actresses who adopt the method acting however, they are fewer, because “certain extreme attitudes”, especially those on sets, “are much less tolerated if women do them”.

The fact is that, as Freeman wrote, “for decades the general feeling was that more method there was, the better it was ». A bit like what happens with the great aesthetic transformations and the hours of make-up necessary to become a certain character, even the particularly zealous and perhaps painful adoption of method acting it was often used to promote the film, celebrating the actors’ great efforts to play a role. Often, moreover, a work of this type by actors or actresses ended up being awarded an Oscar, as recognition for the preliminary effort even more than for the final result.

According to Freeman, the problem is, however, that removed some cases of actors or actresses of great fame, who have the way and time to really identify with their characters, and who know how to do it in a way that then actually makes their acting better, in many others. cases the method acting it is, in addition to a mere promotional gimmick, only a way of posing and showing off. An attempt by some actors to present their profession as an almost mystical discipline, which requires maximum dedication. “Because,” Freeman asks, “there is no method writing or the method interior design? If during the writing of the novel a writer lived like his characters, would we not think that he is crazy? ».

Recently the New Yorker posted a long profile of Jeremy Strong, the actor who plays the character of Kendall Roy in the acclaimed and commented TV series Succession by HBO. Strong has already won an Emmy award for that role, one of the most accomplished, multi-faceted and best-played of the series – a series filled with successful, multi-faceted and well-played characters. But he comes out a bit ridiculed by the piece of New Yorker, who describes his approach to acting as excessively intense and serious, to the point of not recognizing the obvious comic traits of the series by focusing solely on the “Shakespearean” ones. It’s a “life or death” issue, says Strong in the interview.

Strong is apparently an example of an actor following the method acting which becomes a problem for other cast and crew members on set. Kieran Culkin, who plays his brother in Succession, he said: “maybe it’s good for him, but it’s certainly not good for me.” Even Brian Cox, a great Shakespearean film, TV and theater actor, who in the series plays the tyrannical patriarch with extraordinary charisma, said he was “worried about what he inflicts himself, about the crises he is forced to face in order to prepare”.

Freeman admits that Strong may be a victim of prejudice, because he is neither famous nor attractive as for example De Niro, and therefore his eccentricities and his taking himself so seriously are probably poorly tolerated for that too. Or, he says, the skepticism towards this approach depends on the fact that the actors continue to be perceived by some as executors of the indications of others, rather than as autonomous artists. And from the fact that, out of habit and interest in celebrity gossip, we are perhaps too sensitive to how they behave in private life and what it is like to work with them: when we should be more interested in the final result.

In Strong’s case, in any case, according to Freeman it’s not a pose or an ego, but an attitude that seems genuinely sincere and aimed at becoming a better actor. “His main mistake was probably being so intense in an ensemble series, disturbing the other actors.”

The New Yorker however, argues that more than the method acting – «a decidedly abused term, which in its classical sense concerns the retrieving within oneself emotions to be projected on the character» – the problem is its extremeization. An extremization that concerns above all certain famous Hollywood actors, suffering from what Cox has defined “a purely American disease”.

The position of the defender of the method acting it is simple: if done well, and by those who know how to do it, it works, and also very well. Also, especially now that much of what is seen in cinema is often unreal or at least digital, the method acting it brings realism and truth, since it is always and in any case better if an actor who knows how to play a piano playing a piano, or if an actress who knows what castling is playing chess.

But acting is essentially pretending to be someone else, and not really being or becoming that someone. It is not always possible or necessary to immerse yourself in some characters, and there are many examples of actors and actresses who have made great acting tests even without any method, interpreting their characters only with the cameras turned on.

There is a much-quoted anecdote in this regard, according to which on the set of the Marathon runner, about which Dustin Hoffman showed up without having slept to be as exhausted as his character, actor Laurence Oliver approached him and asked, “Boy, why don’t you just act?”

However, it is one of those anecdotes with an annotation: Hoffman later related that he did arrive on set without having slept, but only because he spent the nights having fun.

