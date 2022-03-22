Borgen and True Detective return to Netflix, two of the best series of recent years: when do they premiere

Two of the most successful series in recent years are very close to returning to the delight of their fans. On the one hand Borgen, Denmark’s original political fiction will hit the Netflix screen with a new story that was defined as “autonomous.”

The news, which had already been advanced last year, was confirmed with a specific date now by its producers through a statement, which also reported that on February 13 the pilot episode was already broadcast on DR1, the channel where the program starring actress Sidse Babett Knudsen.

Similarly, it was explained that Borgen: Power & Glory, as its new namewill be released first in the Nordic countries through Netflix from April 14, while recently from June 2 it can be seen in the rest of the world through the streaming service.

As for the cast, there will be many new faces, but some of its main actors will also remain. For example, the aforementioned Babett Knudsen repeat as Birgitte Nyborg although this time listed as a newly appointed foreign minister who will have to handle a complicated matter when a powerful company discovers oil in Greenland. This unleashes an international conflict and a debate about the relevance or not of exploiting this natural resource.

Other figures that will be back are Soren Malling, Lisbeth Wulff, Signe Egholm Olsen, Birgitte Hjort Sorensen, who plays journalist Katrine Fonsmarkalthough Pilou Asbk, known as operator Kasper Juul, does not appear.

Borgen’s original series, colloquial term with which Christiansborg Palace is known, seat of the three powers of the state of Denmark and office of the Prime Minister, shows the alternatives and “threads” in the framework of local politics through the rise of Birgitte Nyborg, who becomes the first woman to reach the position of Prime Minister of her country showing the struggle for political power and its consequences.

NEW TRUE DETECTIVE

On the other hand, A fourth season of True Detective is officially in development at HBO. as revealed by Variety.

The new season is titled True Detective: Night Country. The plot is being kept largely under wraps, but sources consulted by the outlet say it will take place. in the arctic. It is also believed to feature two female leads. There is no confirmed casting at this time.

This is not the first time that a new season of True Detective has been announced after it emerged that its predecessor would be the last. so that in all cases there was a good gap of several years between the respective seasons released so far.

The show’s third season, which starred Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorffwas released in 2019, four years after the second season that aired in 2015, with Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn, and Taylor Kitsch at the head of the cast. While the multi-award winning initial season, with notable performances by Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey (also producers of the title), was developed in 2014.