Borgo Scopeto, the watchword is sustainability – Luxury

A hymn to harmony between man and nature, green authenticity and slow living. Immersed in a landscape of rare beauty and pervaded by the scent of the vineyards and the surrounding nature, the Borgo Scopeto relais, an important Tuscan estate of fourteenth-century origins in the heart of the Chianti Classico, ten kilometers from Siena. To enrich this year the scenic beauty of the Borgo, surrounded by woods and olive groves, are the wonderful colors of the new fields of lavender and helichrysum, whose essential oils will enrich the cosmetic line already based on grapes, olive trees and cypresses. While it smart working is preparing to renew itself even in the post-pandemic, the Borgo was one of the safest dimensions even at the time of Covid for well-being linked to large spaces and outdoor life.

Elisabetta Gnudi Angelini is the owner of this charming residence (purchased in 1997), a luxury widespread hotel, chosen by director Gary Winick as the setting for part of his film ‘Letters to Juliet’, with Amanda Seyfried, Vanessa Redgrave and Franco Nero. “Sustainability, zero emissions, recycling and separate collection are the watchwords of the relais, proud of its green soul also linked to the recovery of water filtered and reused in the fields and gardens “, explains Elisabetta Gnudi.” The location, beloved also from abroad and considered ideal for weddings, is reviving in recent months after the setback to which we were forced by Covid. We are confident – he adds – that everything can go back to normal “.

LETTERS TO JULIET (2010) Official Trailer

In this paradise of biodiversity, with an important organic garden for the production of zero km vegetables, could not miss the bees, whose role is fundamental in the conservation of the natural ecosystem: for this reason an apiary was created for the production of honey and royal jelly intended for both food consumption and cosmetics.

The rustic tones of the exposed bricks of Borgo Scopeto harmonize with the green countryside and on the horizon you can see the Torre del Mangia and the Campanile of the Duomo of Siena. The estate covers about 500 hectares, of which 373 hectares of woods, 70 hectares of vineyards (with a production of about 299,000 bottles a year) and 6,500 olive trees.

The fine conservative restoration, followed in every detail, from the rooms to the common areas and lasted over ten years, has preserved the natural elegance of the fourteenth-century rooms: each of the 55 rooms is different from the others, a small jewel equipped with comfort and furnishings that do not clash with the style of the Borgo, fully integrating with the evocative evocation of the past. Some have an independent entrance and overlook the gardens, others enjoy the view of the peaceful Sienese countryside, others peek at some characteristic views of the Borgo, giving the feeling of being surrounded by a millenary landscape. The materials used for the finishing are precious and carefully selected: stone, terracotta, marble, travertine, wood of the exposed beams.

An immersion in the essence of Tuscany expressed not only by the breathtaking landscape, but also by the flavors of traditional cuisine and great wines. The ancient cellar houses the La Tinaia restaurant, where every detail evokes a romantic fairytale atmosphere. Led by the Executive Chef Pietro Fortunati, the menu celebrates the simplicity and genuineness of regional cuisine by interpreting classic recipes with creativity and lightness.

There is no shortage of relaxing wellness center and spa, which are born in the ancient stables of the Borgo. Elegant and intimate, they are designed to envelop guests in an enchanted atmosphere. The wellness program is designed exclusively to relax and detoxify the body thanks to the action of the sauna and steam bath, to restore it by passing through a shower of colors, to immerse yourself in the complete relaxation of the whirlpool while the view can get lost in the Tuscan sunsets. The practice of wine therapy is inevitable: the bases of the ‘grape and cypress’ cosmetic line come from the vineyards and woods, which celebrates grapes as an elixir of beauty. The relais is also equipped with two meeting rooms, a fitness room, a park with two swimming pools and two tennis courts as well as a Roccolo, the eighteenth-century garden once dedicated to the noble art of falconry and adorned with centuries-old dwarf oaks and rare plants.

Among the events hosted by Borgo Scopeto there was the meeting with theHigh fashion of the stylist Michele Miglionico who presented his 2021 collection in this scenario. The original fashion show dedicated to the Lucanian Madonnas, in the name of elegance and tradition, wanted to pay homage to the beauties of a hidden Italy in which time seems to have stopped in an eternal instant illuminated by beauty.