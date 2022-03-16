Borgotaro Hospital: Pasquale Gianluca Giuri is the new director of Internal Medicine

Pasquale Gianluca Giuri is the new director of the Internal Medicine Operating Unit of the Santa Maria di Borgotaro hospital of the Usl Company.

The 50-year-old doctor takes the baton from Michele Meschi, who continues to direct the Internal Medicine Operating Unit of the Vaio hospital.

Guarantee assistance to patients suffering from all acute or chronic internal diseases, according to the most appropriate models, by maintaining the integration between the teams of the two medical units of the Borgotaro and Vaio hospitals and identifying pathways hospital and territory with the territorial services of the Valli Taro and Ceno district are the main objectives assigned to the new director to ensure maximum continuity and quality of assistance to citizens.

“The specialization achieved by Dr. Giuri – says Giuseppina Frattini, director of the hospital unit of the Usl di Parma – is certainly a resource for our two hospitals, for the company and also for the integrated work with the infectious disease professionals of the company. To the new director my best wishes for a good job in my name and in the name of the company management. To Michele Meschi – continues Frattini – a sincere thanks for what he has done at the head of the two internal medicine units, for his competence, professionalism and tireless efforts, especially in this period of pandemic. Thanks also and above all for having created an organizational model that has guaranteed and continues to guarantee the presence of the specialists of his team in both company hospitals “.

Born in Lecce, Giuri after graduating in medicine and surgery specialized in infectious diseases and completed specialization courses in infectious diseases, ultrasound diagnostics in internal medicine and vascular ultrasound diagnostics, in addition to managerial training courses for managers of simple structures and complex structure.

For 17 years he has been working at the Local Health Authority of Reggio Emilia, where he has gained extensive experience in all the sections in which the Internal Medicine Operational Unit is divided. From 2017 until this new post, he was director of infectious medicine at the Sant’Anna hospital in Reggio Emilia.