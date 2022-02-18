“Bori flu”: public employees take to the streets to demand salary justice and dignified retirement

Completed the first half of the day, the national strike through the “Bori flu” movement has passed today, Friday, without inconveniencewith protests throughout the island, but especially in San Juan, by public employees who demand salary justice and a decent retirement.

The protesters are summoned to start off, at 1:00 pm, from Hiram Bithorn Stadium, which started to fill up early. Teachers, exceladores from the Electric Power Authority (AEE) and university professors, among other workers, have arrived. Everyone has their reason to participate.

Mid-morning, a 10-minute downpour threatened to spoil his plans, but it cleared up.

At the time of this publication, it remained a mystery, at least to the general public, which route the march will take. The new day learned that there are two possible destinations: La Fortaleza, in Old San Juan, or the headquarters of the Fiscal Supervision Board, in Hato Rey. If this last destination is selected, it is unknown if the march would occupy the Las Américas expressway or if it would move along Roosevelt Avenue. Leaders of the call would meet at 11:30 am to decide the route of the march.

Vehicular traffic in front of Plaza Las Américas, in both directions, was closed at around 10:30 am

Wanda Cruz, 52, and a Spanish teacher at the Faustino Santiago school in Bayamón, arrived at the stadium to repudiate the agreed changes to the educators’ retirement plan. In his case, he would have to work an additional 11 years and not four, as at present, to retire and he would do so with a hybrid system. If he received 75% of his pension, he would receive a lifetime pension of 1.8%, in addition to what he saves in a 401K plan.

“I have been in the Education deparment and my withdrawal was frozen. It is a blow because they also extended my retirement age”said the woman, when calculating that she will receive a life pension of $500 per month.

Gilberto Rodríguez, 38, is also a teacher and librarian. With a baccalaureate and a master’s degree, which he obtained to benefit from the Law of the Magisterial Class, he barely earns $2,100 a month. Although he could benefit from a law to be signed by Governor Pedro Pierluisi that would finally honor the money owed to him – some $30,000 – he acknowledged that he is seriously considering resigning.

“I started in 2006 and I would need to work 25 years to retire. It’s like starting all over again,” Rodríguez said.

Unions and organizations called for a national strike through the “Bori flu” movement demonstrated on Friday, February 18 from different parts of the island. (Osman Perez Mendez)

Various groups marched from the Luis Muñoz Rivera park and the Capitol to La Fortaleza. (Osman Perez Mendez)

Multiple sectors have joined in protest. (Osman Perez Mendez)

Health professionals said present and marched to La Fortaleza. (Osman Perez Mendez)

The School Security Corps of the Department of Education and personnel from the State Psychiatric Hospital of the Medical Center also participated. (Osman Perez Mendez)

Part of the Brotherhood of Exempt Non-Teaching Employees (HEEND). (Osman Perez Mendez)

The General Union of Workers also marched. (Osman Perez Mendez)

Hundreds of protesters would also gather at Hiram Bithorn Stadium to march through Hato Rey. (Osman Perez Mendez)

Demonstration of public employees on February 18, 2022 in San Juan. (Osman Perez Mendez)

Demonstration of public employees on February 18, 2022 in San Juan. (Osman Perez Mendez)

For his part, David Garay was one of the PREPA employees who decided not to work with LUMA Energy, ending a 21-year career as a security guard. Now he works in school canteens for the Department of Education.

“Is the indignation that we all have with the government and, to top it off, now they want to get their hands on the Retirement System of the Electric Power Authority”, said the man accompanied by another exceller from the public corporation.

In the case of Waldo Torres, professor of Mathematics at the University of Puerto Rico in Cayey, he said that attended the protest in solidarity with all the unions. “Each union has its needs, but I am here in support of all of them,” he said, after noting that he is concerned about the future of the UPR retirement system.

Pedro Ortiz, a prominent chemist at the Agriculture Department’s Agricultural Laboratory in Dorado, shared that has not had a salary increase since 2013when this type of increase stopped in the government.

“I am here demanding better salary and for those who are going to retire soon, that they have a decent retirement,” said the man, who occupies a position whose base salary is $1,589 per month. Ortiz earns more, but for years of experience.

But not all protesters’ claims were about the salary issue. That is the case of several social workers from the Administration of Families and Children of the Department of the Family, in the Caguas region.

Irmaliz Ortiz recalledhe crisis that social workers have been experiencing for years by pointing out that they are overloaded, particularly since the start of the pandemic of COVID-19. “There are no social workers and we are not enough, and we are exposing ourselves to the pandemic more than ever,” said Ortiz, explaining that the base salary of $1,770 per month prevents Familia from hiring new staff.

He added that, under the federal Family First law, social workers were honored a $600 adjustment, but maintained that they are still owed $400.

they started early

Although the march – as the main activity of the strike – is scheduled for 1:00 pm, some protests started earlier.

That was the case for a demonstration of health professionals, which began at 9:00 am at the Capitol. Meanwhile, other unions picketed early in the Luis Muñoz Rivera Park, in Puerta de Tierra, from where they left for the Capitol and La Fortaleza.

As they walked, they heard the usual sounds of “Fight yes, delivery no!” and “This fight continues, whatever it takes!”, among others. The attendees carried banners that read messages such as “A lot of responsibility, little pay” and “Wage justice, dignified retirement.”

As the protest neared the Capitol, there was an attempt at confrontation with the Police, who finally moved their motorboats and let people pass.

Today’s strike is called by multiple unions, including the Puerto Rican Central of Workers, the Puerto Rican Workers’ Union, the United Auto Workers, the Brotherhood of Non-Teaching Employees of the UPR, and the Central Federation of Workers.

The increase in protests and claims began a little over two weeks ago when the Federation of Teachers initiated the so-called “teacher’s flu”, through which educators absent themselves from schools as a sign of protest. The demonstrations continued for more than a week, until on February 7 the governor announced a $1,000 increase in teachers’ monthly salaries.

However, far from appeasing the demonstrations, Pierluisi’s expressions after announcing the salary increase for teachers outraged public employees and were the starting point for the start of calls for the massive demonstration expected today.

The protests of the past few days led the governor to announce salary increases for teachers, firefighters, police officers, paramedics and correctional officers. However, all increases will be possible through federal funds, aimed at managing the pandemic and as part of the American Rescue Plan (ARPA). for now, none of the funds that will be used to complete the new salaries are recurring.

Gerardo E. Alvarado León contributed to this story.